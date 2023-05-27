Amrit Bharat Station scheme: 49 railway stations set for state-of-the-art upgrade, 30 are in Chhattisgarh

The South East Central Railway (SECR) zone has disclosed plans to undergo an extensive renovation and modernisation of 49 railway stations. The ambitious project, under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, aims to transform these transport hubs into state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers, a railway official told PTI.

The project will be executed in a phased manner, following a meticulously drafted long-term master plan that aligns with the scheme’s requirements. The SECR zone, headquartered in Bilaspur, is set to be a focal point for the grand transformation, as confirmed by Shiv Prasad, the senior publicity inspector of the Raipur Railway Division. This zone encompasses the divisions of Raipur, Bilaspur, and Nagpur.

Of the 49 stations earmarked for rejuvenation, 30 are nestled in Chhattisgarh, while nine stations are in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra, and two in Odisha. Notable stations to be covered under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme in the SECR zone include Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Korba, Ambikapur, Durg, Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), and Gondia (Maharashtra).

Primary objectives of the project

The primary objective of the project is to prepare a comprehensive master plan that goes beyond the provision of basic amenities at railway stations. The SECR zone aims to implement this plan within a specified timeframe, enriching passenger experiences by introducing new facilities and upgrading existing ones. Passengers can expect improved amenities such as free WiFi connectivity, comfortable waiting rooms, clean and well-maintained toilets, and enhanced information systems, among other facilities.

To complement the station upgrades, the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme will also focus on widening roads adjacent to the stations by removing unwanted structures. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and streamline traffic flow, ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters.