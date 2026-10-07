Rail connectivity between Delhi and Chhattisgarh has improved, with the Ambikapur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express now operating twice a week instead of once.

The additional service gives passengers more options when planning journeys between Ambikapur and the national capital.

The train connects Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh with Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, passing through several stations in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The frequency increase also benefits passengers travelling from towns and cities along the route. Here’s the new schedule and route.

Ambikapur-Nizamuddin Express now runs twice a week

Train No. Train No. Existing Days Approved Days With Effect From 22408 Hazrat Nizamuddin.-Ambikapur Tuesday Sunday&Tuesday 04.10.2026 22407

Ambikapur -Hazrat Nizamuddin Thursday Tuesday&Thursday 06.10.2026

Train No. 22408 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ambikapur Express, which earlier operated on Tuesdays, now runs on Sundays and Tuesdays. The revised schedule came into effect from October 4, 2026.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 22407 Ambikapur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, which earlier operated on Thursdays, now runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The revised schedule came into effect from October 6, 2026.

With the frequency increased to twice a week, passengers now have an additional service to choose from while planning journeys between Ambikapur and Delhi.

Full route of Ambikapur-Nizamuddin Express

The train covers several major railway stations on its journey between Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

The train runs from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Gwalior Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara Junction, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur Junction, Kotma, Bijuri, Baikunthpur Road and Surajpur Road before reaching Ambikapur.

The service connects passengers across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, providing a direct rail link between Ambikapur and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

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More travel options for passengers

The additional weekly service gives passengers more flexibility when choosing their travel dates between Ambikapur and Delhi. Instead of depending on a single weekly service, passengers can now choose from two operating days in each direction.

This can make it easier to plan journeys for work, education, family visits, tourism and other purposes.

Boost to tourism and economic activity in Surguja

The improved rail service is expected to support tourism and economic activity in the Surguja region by strengthening its rail connection with Delhi and other important cities along the route.

A more frequent train service can also make travel more convenient for people visiting the region and those travelling between Surguja and the national capital.

Greater opportunities for regional growth

The increase in train frequency further strengthens the connection between the Surguja region and Delhi. Better rail access can support the movement of people and create greater opportunities for regional growth and development.