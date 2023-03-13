Aluminium Vande Bharat trains! Game changer for Indian Railway commuters

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s first indigenously built semi-high-speed train, has been designed and developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The train is equipped with several modern features and technologies. BG Mallya, General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) said that in near future Vande Bharat will be developed with an aluminium body, which will make it a significant addition to India’s railway infrastructure.

“The aluminium body of the Vande Bharat Express will be one of its most notable features. This lightweight material provides several benefits over traditional steel body trains,” added Mallya. He also mentioned that aluminium is lighter than steel, which means that the train is more fuel-efficient and produces fewer emissions. This is particularly important in India, where the railways are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. The use of aluminium in the train’s body will help to reduce its carbon footprint significantly.

Benefits of Aluminium Car Body Trains

Aluminium is more durable than steel and is resistant to rust and corrosion. This means that the Vande Bharat Express will require less maintenance than traditional steel body trains, reducing costs and downtime. Additionally, the use of aluminium has allowed for a more aerodynamic design, which has improved the train’s speed and reduced drag.

Vande Bharat Express has already made passengers get the train journey more comfortable. At present, the train is equipped with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information systems, and comfortable seats. Additionally, the use of aluminium will reduce the noise levels inside the train, providing a quieter and more pleasant travel experience for passengers.

Overall, the aluminium body of the Vande Bharat Express will be a significant factor in making the train a success. Its lightweight and durable construction will help to improve the train’s efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and provide a more comfortable experience for passengers. With its modern features and technologies, the Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of India’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development in its railway infrastructure.