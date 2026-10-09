Passengers travelling to or from Delhi by train on October 10 should take note of a temporary disruption. The Indian Railways has cancelled all train services arriving at and departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday.

Why are the trains cancelled?

A senior railway official told The Indian Express that the cancellations were announced to avoid inconvenience to passengers amid expected traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10.

The Ministry of Railways said the expected congestion was linked to a planned protest by opposition parties in central Delhi.

Howrah, Sealdah Rajdhani Express trains cancelled

Eastern Railway has also cancelled two Rajdhani Express trains scheduled to depart from West Bengal on Friday, October 9, because of the expected traffic congestion around the Delhi railway stations the following day.

The cancelled trains are the 12301 Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Both services were scheduled to begin their journeys on October 9.

The cancellations are intended to prevent passengers from facing difficulties reaching the stations amid the anticipated disruption in central Delhi.

Banaras–New Delhi trains cancelled

Two trains running between Banaras and New Delhi have also been cancelled on October 9 ahead of the planned protest.

These include Train No. 12559, the Banaras–New Delhi Shiv Ganga Express, and Train No. 12581, the Banaras–New Delhi Superfast Express.

Other trains cancelled on October 10

Indian Railways has also cancelled four other trains scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10

The cancelled services include the 20801 Magadh Express, 12309 Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi Tejas Raj Express, 12393 Sampoorna Kranti Express and 22361 Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.

