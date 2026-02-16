The Gujarat-Rajasthan corridor will get a new train connecting Ahmedabad to Udaipur this week — with regular services starting from February 18. The Vande Bharat Express will begin a special inaugural service on Monday afternoon and reach Asarwa the next day. The train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations on the way.

This state-of-the-art train is equipped with modern features and reclining, comfortable seats. It has sliding doors, mobile charging points, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors and CCTV cameras. The service was announced last week — coming even as Indian Railways announced the discontinuation of two Vande Bharat routes.

Two other Vande Bharat trains connecting Udaipur with Jaipur and Agra Cantt were discontinued over the weekend. Reports citing officials had flagged poor passenger turnout and comparatively higher ticket prices as key reasons behind the decision.

The newly announced service will ply six days a week between Udaipur and Asarva near Ahmedabad.

What do we know about the inaugural service?

Train number 09663 Udaipur City-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart Udaipur City at 12.25 hrs on February 16 and reach Asarwa at 17.15 hrs. En route, this train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations.

The train will stop at Himmatnagar, Dungarpur and Jawar stations in both directions. It will have a total of 8 coaches, including AC chair car and executive chair car.

Ahmedabad-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express Details: Frequency, stoppages, timings

The regular service will begin on February 18 with Train number 26964 (Asarwa-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express) departing from Asarwa at 17.45 hours daily (except Tuesday) and reaching Udaipur City at 22.00 hours. Meanwhile train number 26963 (Udaipur City-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express) will depart from Udaipur City at 06.10 hours daily (except Tuesday) and arrive at Asarwa at 10.25 hours.

Frequency: 6 days a week (Except Tuesday)

Stops: Zawar, Dungarpur, and Himmatnagar

Train Timings:

Udaipur: 06:10 | Asarva: 10:25

Asarva: 17:45 | Udaipur: 22:00

How to book tickets for Ahmedabad-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express?

Bookings began on February 15 at all PRS counters and through the IRCTC website. Passengers may visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information on train schedules, timings, and structures.

The fleet of high-speed premium passenger trains has grown rapidly since its introduction in 2019 — with more than 160 trains operational till December 2025 across the country. According to a recent PIB update, Indian Railways is aiming to scale the service to include 800 train by 2030 and 4,500 by 2047.