Indian Railways has completed three new platforms at Ahmedabad railway station, paving the way for conventional trains to operate beneath the under-construction bullet train station. The new platforms, numbered 10, 11 and 12, are part of the station’s redevelopment and yard remodelling work.

Three new Broad Gauge lines, numbered 16, 17 and 18, have also been built to serve these platforms. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has completed the safety inspection of the new lines. Passenger services can begin once the necessary safety approvals and other formalities are completed.

Platform 10 had remained closed since July 2022 due to construction work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. Once operational, the three platforms will accommodate Express, Vande Bharat and local passenger trains, adding to the handling capacity of Ahmedabad railway station.

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Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the redevelopment work at Ahmedabad railway station and the under-construction bullet train station on Sunday. He reviewed the progress of both projects and was briefed by railway and project officials on construction activities, passenger amenities and future plans.

Ahmedabad bullet train station to come up above existing platforms

The Ahmedabad bullet train station is being developed as part of the MAHSR project. Spread across around 38,000 square metres, the station is being built above Platforms 10, 11 and 12 of the existing Ahmedabad railway station.

The high-speed rail station will have two platforms and an architectural design inspired by the city’s cultural heritage. Its roof draws inspiration from kites, while the exterior takes cues from the intricate latticework of the Sidi Saiyad Masjid.

Passenger facilities will include waiting lounges, restrooms, retail outlets, lifts and escalators. The station will also be linked to the existing Ahmedabad railway station and Kalupur Metro station.

During his visit, Somanna reviewed the construction status and the planned links between the conventional railway station and the bullet train facility. These connections are intended to make transfers between regular trains, high-speed rail and Metro services more convenient for passengers.

Ahmedabad railway station to be developed as integrated transport hub

The redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station includes a new station building, a large passenger concourse, an elevated road and upgraded entry and exit facilities. The project aims to improve passenger movement and bring conventional rail, Metro and high-speed rail services together at an integrated transport hub.

Another infrastructure project in the region involves a new Broad Gauge bypass line, also known as Y-connectivity, between Asarva railway station and Sabarmati ‘A’ Cabin.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has also inspected this line. The new connection is expected to provide additional links between railway routes, improve train movement and help manage rail traffic in the Ahmedabad region.