The Ahmedabad Metro network will soon be expanded to connect neighbouring GIFT city to the capital. The Cabinet greenlit the expansion project on Tuesday at a cost of Rs 1,067.35 crore. Construction on the 3.33 kilometer stretch is likely to conclude in four years. It is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs in construction.

“This extended corridor is expected to benefit approximately 23,702 passengers in 2029 and approximately 58,059 passengers in 2041. This corridor will strengthen connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT region. Major multinational companies, educational institutions, and commercial centers located along the proposed route will directly benefit,” read an excerpt from the official release.

Project details

The project will be implemented by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited as a 50:50 joint venture between state and central government. The 68.28-km-long Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I — APMC to Motera Stadium (North-South Corridor) and Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam (East-West Corridor) – and Phase-II (Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir & GNLU to GIFT City), with a total of 53 stations, have been successfully made operational since September 2022 (Phase-I) and January 2026 (Phase-II).

Existing North-South metro corridor to be expanded from GIFT City to Shahpur

Construction of three elevated stations in a 3.33 km stretch

Project cost at Rs 1,067.35 Crore — funded as 50:50 joint venture between central and Gujarat government

Completion likely by 2030

Projected daily ridership of 23,702 passengers by 2029 and about 58,059 travellers by 2041.

About 250 people will be employed in the post-construction phase for operations and maintenance.

“This project will generate a significant number of direct employment opportunities, equivalent to the number mentioned above. Additionally, other activities will generate indirect employment for even more people,” the Cabinet communique added.

Cabinet approves three multitracking projects

The Central government also approved three multitracking projects with a total cost of Rs 9,072 crore on Tuesday. These will cover eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand — increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 Kms The projects are likely to be completed by 2030-31.These projects include:

Gondia – Jabalpur Doubling

Punarakh – Kiul 3rd and 4th line

Gamharia – Chandil 3rd and 4th line