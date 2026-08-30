Indian Railways has extended the operation of four weekly special trains on two long-distance routes, allowing travellers to continue utilising these services through late November 2026. The extension covers trains connecting Ahmedabad with Mangaluru Junction and Kanpur Central with Madurai, with each service making 13 trips during the extended period.

Southern Railway, which shared the updates on its official handle on X, added that the special trains will continue with their existing timings and stoppages. The extended services are Train Nos. 09424/09423 between Ahmedabad and Mangaluru Junction and Train Nos 01925/01926 between Kanpur Central and Madurai.

Ahmedabad-Mangaluru special trains: Check extended dates

Passengers travelling between Gujarat and coastal Karnataka will continue to have a weekly special train connection until the end of November. Train No. 09424 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction Special will operate every Friday during the extended period. The service will commence from September 4 to November 27, 2026, making 13 trips.

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On its return journey, Train No. 09423 Mangaluru Junction-Ahmedabad Special will run every Saturday from September 5 to November 28, 2026. It will also make 13 trips during the extended period.

The extension of these two services was announced by the Western Railway, as per the official update on X. The trains will continue with existing timings and stoppages.

Ahmedabad-Mangaluru special trains

Train No. Route Day of service Extension period Trips 09424 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Jn. Friday Sep 4-Nov 27, 2026 13 09423 Mangaluru Jn.-Ahmedabad Saturday Sep 5-Nov 28, 2026 13

Kanpur-Madurai trains to continue till November

Passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will also have the option of using the Kanpur-Madurai special services through November.

Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central-Madurai Special will operate every Wednesday from September 2 to November 25, 2026. It will make 13 trips during the extended period. Train No. 01926 Madurai-Kanpur Central Special will run every Saturday from September 5 to November 28, 2026, also making 13 trips.

The extension of these services was issued by North Central Railway. Their existing timings and stoppages will remain unchanged.

Kanpur-Madurai special trains

Train No. Route Day of service Extension period Trips 01925 Kanpur Central-Madurai Wednesday Sep 2-Nov 25, 2026 13 01926 Madurai-Kanpur Central Saturday Sep 5-Nov 28, 2026 13

What is the booking status?

For passengers planning their journeys, Southern Railway stated that advance reservation is open for the extended special train services. As per the official announcement, the Kanpur-Central Madurai trains (01925/01926) also clearly mention that advance reservation is open for the extended special train services.

For Ahmedabad-Mangaluru trains 09424/09423, however, the Western Railway says that advance reservation for the extended services will “open shortly”.

Passengers planning to travel on the Ahmedabad-Mangaluru services should therefore check the latest reservation status before booking. With the extensions, all four trains will continue to be available through late November, offering passengers additional weekly options on the two long-distance routes.