scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Agra Railway division’s step towards inclusivity: Employees trained in sign language to assist Passengers with Disabilities

In April 2023, the division short-listed 40 employees to get sign language training who were later deployed at ticket window and enquiry help desks at the Agra station to assist speech and hearing impaired passengers.

Written by FE Online
railway station
Agra station, like many others, is equipped with Braille signage to assist visually impaired passengers, and this new initiative is seen as a step forward in promoting inclusivity within the railway system. (PTI)

In a first, the Agra railway division launched a unique initiative on Thursday (September 14) aimed at providing sign language training to some of the employees stationed at 12 prominent railway stations, including Dholpur, Mathura, Idgah, and Agra Fort. 

According to the official, back in April 2023, the division selected as many as 40 employees to undergo sign language training.

These trained employees were subsequently assigned to work at ticket windows and inquiry help desks at the Agra station. Their role was to provide assistance to passengers who were speech and hearing impaired.

Also Read
Also Read

40 trained frontline staff at 12 prominent stations

Prashasti Srivastava, PRO, Agra Division informed that they realised that this has been an extremely useful exercise for Divyangjan passengers and hence they decided to depute these 40 trained frontline staff as master trainers to train other employees at 12 prominent stations. It may be noted that Agra is one of the 66 railway divisions in the country.

Also Read

Srivastava informed PTI that in early April, the division collaborated with volunteers from the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Agra district to conduct a week-long workshop at the division office for 40 employees. During this workshop, they were trained in fundamental skills such as assisting passengers with disabilities in finding ticket windows, providing information on train timings, platform locations, and the location of public amenities. These employees were then deployed as frontline staff at the Agra station, where the results of the experiment were highly encouraging.

“This is the first of its kind initiative out of all the railway divisions and we are going to extend it to other prominent stations also,” she added.

Agra station, like many others, is equipped with Braille signage to assist visually impaired passengers, and this new initiative is seen as a step forward in promoting inclusivity within the railway system, she further stated. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 09:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS