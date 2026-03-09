Ministry of Railways is preparing a major capacity upgrade for Howrah railway station, one of the country’s oldest and busiest rail hubs. The plan aims to improve train handling and passenger movement at the historic station over the next five years as rail traffic continues to rise.

The station, which began operations in 1854, has expanded several times to meet growing demand. Over the decades, additional platforms and new facilities have been added to accommodate the increasing number of trains and passengers using the terminal.

In 1905, the station added six platforms, raising the total to seven. A major expansion in 1984 saw eight more platforms constructed, bringing the number to 15. Another terminal complex was developed in 1992 along with four new platforms. Later, in 2009, further expansion increased the platform count to 23, strengthening its role as a key rail gateway in eastern India.

Railways plan to double train originating capacity

The national transporter has now set a broader goal of doubling the train originating capacity at major stations across the country by 2030. As part of this initiative, Howrah station will undergo several upgrades aimed at improving infrastructure and managing higher train volumes.

According to Indianexpress.com, Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway said that terminal capacity has been enhanced at Howrah station through new platforms and platforms extensions.

“Howrah Division of Eastern Railway has undertaken major capacity augmentation initiatives at Howrah Station to enhance train handling capability, improve traffic flow, and provide better passenger convenience at one of the busiest railway terminals in the country,” he said, according to Indianexpress.com.

Officials added that the upgrades are expected to reduce congestion and waiting time for long-distance trains approaching the station, especially those coming from routes managed by South Eastern Railway.

Platform extensions and new infrastructure planned

To support the increased capacity, several infrastructure projects have already been completed while others are in progress. One of the key developments is the reconstruction and extension of platform number 15. The platform length has been expanded to 591 metres from the earlier 312 metres, allowing it to accommodate 22- to 24-coach Mail and Express trains. Previously, the platform could handle only 12-coach EMU trains.

Platform number 14 has also been extended, increasing its length from 564 metres to 581 metres. The longer platform will help the station handle extended long-distance trains and provide greater flexibility in assigning platforms.

In addition, two new platforms are being planned to further boost capacity. Platform number 24, which will measure 635 metres, is expected to handle 24-coach Mail and Express trains. Another platform, number 16, with a length of 300 metres, will be suitable for 12-coach trains.

Once completed, these additions are expected to help separate suburban and long-distance services more efficiently, improving punctuality and easing passenger movement across the busy terminal.

Railways officials said the extension of several existing platforms, including numbers 14 and 15, is part of a larger effort to strengthen the station’s terminal capacity. The improvements are expected to allow smoother boarding and deboarding, better crowd management and increased operational flexibility at one of India’s most important railway stations.