Rail travel from north-west Delhi is set to become more convenient with two express trains adding Adarsh Nagar Delhi railway station to their schedules from September 30, 2026.

The move gives people living in and around the area access to these services from a nearby station.

The new stoppages have been introduced for 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express and 14053 Delhi-Kartoli Punjab Himachal Express.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the development on X, saying the facility would improve convenience for people in Adarsh Nagar and surrounding areas.

उत्तर-पश्चिमी दिल्ली के यात्रियों के लिए एक और बड़ी सौगात! दिल्ली सरकार की पहल पर आदर्श नगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिल्ली–कालका एक्सप्रेस (14331) एवं दिल्ली–कालका पंजाब हिमाचल एक्सप्रेस (14053) का ठहराव सुनिश्चित हुआ है। इस सुविधा से आदर्श नगर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों के यात्रियों को… pic.twitter.com/qLR8A9qh1O — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 30, 2026

Adarsh Nagar train stoppages: Timings

Train Arrival Departure 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express 4:35 pm 4:40 pm 14053 Delhi-Kartoli Punjab Himachal Express 11:12 pm 11:14 pm

With the two services added to its schedule, Adarsh Nagar station will offer passengers an additional point for accessing these train services, particularly for those travelling from nearby parts of north-west Delhi.

Delhi-Kalka Express: New stoppage and timings

Train no. 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express will halt at Adarsh Nagar between Subzi Mandi and Badli.

According to the railway notice, the train will arrive at 4:35 pm and depart at 4:40 pm from Adarsh Nagar. Before that, it will reach Subzi Mandi at 4:30 pm and leave at 4:31 pm. It is scheduled to reach Badli at 4:43 pm and depart at 4:44 pm.

The new halt provides a direct boarding and alighting point at Adarsh Nagar for passengers using this service.

Himachal Express to halt in the late evening

Train no. 14053 Delhi-Kartoli Punjab Himachal Express will also stop at Adarsh Nagar under the revised schedule.

The service is scheduled to arrive at 11:12 pm and depart at 11:14 pm. Its preceding halt at Subzi Mandi is scheduled from 11:06 pm to 11:07 pm, while the train will reach Badli at 11:18 pm and leave at 11:20 pm.

The late-evening halt adds another train service that can be accessed directly from the station.

Both stoppages to be monitored during trial period

The railway communication states that the two halts will be introduced on an experimental basis with effect from September 30, 2026.

As part of the review process, the Commercial Department has been asked to monitor ticket sales at the station and submit a report within five months. The stoppages will therefore be assessed based on their usage during the experimental period.