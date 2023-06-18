scorecardresearch
Adani Enterprises buys online rail ticketing firm Stark Enterprises

This is the second investment in the travel booking space for AEL, after it acquired a minority stake in Flipkart India’s online travel aggregator Cleartrip in October 2021.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
adani group, adani enterprises
AEL will acquire Trainman through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Digital Labs. (IE)

Adani Enterprises (AEL) has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire stake in Stark Enterprises, popularly known as Trainman — an online train booking and information platform — as the group resumes its acquisition journey in the technology and artificial intelligence (AI) space.

This is the second investment in the travel booking space for AEL, after it acquired a minority stake in Flipkart India’s online travel aggregator Cleartrip in October 2021. AEL will acquire Trainman through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Digital Labs, the company said in a stock exchange update, without disclosing financial terms of the deal.

Gurugram-based Trainman, founded in 2011 by IIT Roorkee graduates Vineet Gupta and Sachin Saxena, is an authorised booking partner of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, and provides real-time information related to seat availability, passenger name record and live train status. In September last year, Adani Group acquired Switzerland-based Holcim Group’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC for $6.5 billion in cash.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 03:10 IST

