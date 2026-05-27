For the first time in India, a fully indigenous hydrogen-powered train is on the verge of regular operations, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable railway technology.

The Indian Railways is preparing to introduce its first hydrogen train on the Jind–Sonipat route under Northern Railways. The development undoubtedly highlights the national transporter’s strong commitment to greener mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

Successful Trials Pave Way for Operations – Speed upto 75 kmph



The Railway Board has given its approval for the 10-coach hydrogen train to begin service after successful trial runs, during which it achieved speeds of up to 75 kmph. The trials focused on safety, reliability, and compatibility with Indian railway tracks, bringing the project one step closer to full commercial deployment.

What is a Hydrogen Train?

A hydrogen train runs on hydrogen fuel cells instead of diesel or overhead electric wires. The fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity to power the train’s motors. Its biggest advantage is zero harmful emissions — the only by-product is water vapour.

India’s maiden hydrogen train has been designed and developed entirely within the country, making it a proud “Made in India” success story in green transportation.

Why Hydrogen Trains Matter for India

The introduction of hydrogen trains forms a key part of Indian Railways’ modernisation drive and its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030. By replacing diesel on select routes, these trains will significantly cut pollution while offering a reliable and eco-friendly mode of transport.

The project began in December 2021 when the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) finalised the design specifications. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai was tasked with building the train, including special coaches equipped with hydrogen cylinders, fuel cell systems, batteries, and air reservoirs.

Key Features of World’s Longest Broad-Gauge Hydrogen Train



India’s hydrogen train stands out globally as the world’s longest hydrogen train on a broad-gauge system. Here are its main highlights:

– 10-coach configuration (2 Driving Power Cars + 8 passenger coaches)

– Total power output: 2400 kW (1200 kW per Driving Power Car)

– Passenger capacity: Up to 2,600 passengers

– Designed for smooth operation on Indian tracks while maintaining high efficiency and safety standards

Massive Government Push – Indian Railways’ Ambitious Plan of 35 Hydrogen Trains

The Ministry of Railways allocated ₹2,800 crore in the 2023–24 budget for hydrogen train development. This funding supports research, design, testing, and the creation of necessary infrastructure for wider adoption across key routes.

Under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” project, Indian Railways plans to introduce 35 hydrogen-powered trains, primarily on heritage and hill routes.

– Approximate cost per train: ₹80 crore

– Infrastructure cost per route: ₹70 crore

This large-scale plan aims to promote sustainable tourism on sensitive routes while reducing the carbon footprint of Indian Railways.

Pilot Project: Converting Diesel Trains to Hydrogen

In addition to the new-build train, Indian Railways has launched a ₹111.83 crore pilot project to convert an existing diesel DEMU into a hydrogen-powered train. The work is being carried out by Medha Servo Drives. Once converted, this train will also operate on the Jind-Sonipat route, replacing diesel with clean hydrogen fuel cells, storage tanks, batteries, and advanced safety systems.