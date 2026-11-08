With thousands of passengers travelling during Diwali, Chhath and other festivals, Indian Railways is using a centralised War Room, AI-enabled cameras and live heat maps to monitor crowds at railway stations round the clock. Through the system, officials are able to track passenger movement, identify increasing crowd levels and coordinate arrangements during peak travel hours.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained the monitoring system in a video shared by the Ministry of Railways on X. He also assessed the operations at the Rail Bhawan War Room and checked the passenger facilities at Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

The festive-season arrangements comprise around 700 AI-enabled cameras, dedicated passenger holding areas and additional special trains to handle the increased travel demand.

How does the Indian Railways’ War Room function?

Explaining the facility, Vaishnaw stated, “This War Room operates 24×7. Teams from the RPF, traffic operations, mechanical and electrical maintenance are stationed here.” As per PTI report, the War Room gets live CCTV feeds from platforms, areas surrounding railway stations and foot-over bridges. Officials can monitor multiple locations simultaneously and zoom into individual camera feeds to verify specific areas more closely.

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The system also uses AI-based monitoring and real-time operational details to support coordination between railway departments.

Green, yellow and red: What railway heat maps indicate

One of the War Room’s key features is a colour-coded heat map showing changes in passenger crowd levels. Explaining the system, Vaishnaw stated in a video post shared on X by the Railway Ministry, “Green means everything is absolutely okay, yellow means the crowd id building up and red means the crowd is very high.”

As per the minister, railway officials monitor crowd levels on an hourly basis, allowing them to identify when passenger numbers begin increasing. Vaishnaw also cited New Delhi railway station’s November 6 data as an example of how the system works. He further added that passenger numbers started rising around 2 pm as people started leaving offices and factories.

“The crowd peaked between 4 pm and 8 pm, so several special trains were operated,” he stated. The hourly monitoring alert helps railway teams identify periods of increased passenger movement and helps them coordinate their action plan.

Anand Vihar Terminal: Holding area, ticket counters and scanning facilities

During his inspection of Anand Vihar Terminal, Vaishnaw underlined arrangements aimed to manage festive crowds before passengers enter the main station premises. “All the ticket counters have been moved from inside the station to the holding area,” he added.

The minister also explained that multiple scanning facilities had been set up to allow security checks to take place simultaneously, helping prevent long queues at individual checkpoints.

Sharing an update on the holding area at Anand Vihar Terminal, Vaishnaw mentioned that the facility had been developed to handle heavy passenger movement during Durga Puja, Chhath and Diwali.

Dedicated passenger holding areas have been made at around 20 railway stations as part of the festive preparations, as reported by PTI. During his visit, Vaishnaw interacted with passengers and asked about their experiences. The minister stated that the passengers were satisfied with the facilities provided at the terminal.

“Our effort is to make improvements every year based on the experiences of the previous year,” he stated.

Over 18,000 special trains for festive travel

Indian Railways has also increased special train arrangements to accommodate passenger demand. As per Vaishnaw, more than 18,000 special trains are being operated during this year’s festive season, in comparison to around 12,000 last year.

The Ministry of Railways mentioned on its official X post that the War Room’s technology-driven monitoring and real-time coordination are intended to strengthen passenger safety during the festive rush.

For travellers, these arrangements are aimed at enhancing crowd management, organising station entry and reducing congestion around ticket counters and security-checking facilities.