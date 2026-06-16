In a significant push to enhance train speeds and freight efficiency, Indian Railways approved the electrification of two key sections on the North Western Railway in Rajasthan.

The projects cover the Luni–SMR–BLDI section in the Jodhpur Division and the Jaipur–Sawai Madhopur section in the Jaipur Division. Together, these routes span approximately 403 route kilometres and 497.65 track kilometres.

Indian Railways awarded the electrification work to K2 Infragen Limited, which recently received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹158.58 crore from the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Upgrading traction system

The project involves upgrading the traction system from 1 × 25 kV to 2 × 25 kV. At present, electricity is supplied through a single high-voltage line.

With the upgrade, an additional feeder line will be added to improve power delivery, reduce energy losses, and increase overall capacity, making it easier to support heavier freight trains.

K2 Infragen will carry out the complete execution of the project, including:

– Design of electrification systems

– Supply of equipment and materials

– Erection and installation work

– Testing and commissioning

The upgrade aims to support a 3000 MT loading target and improve overall operational efficiency on these routes.

Sharing his views on the development, Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of K2 Infragen Limited, said that with Konkan Railway order, the company’s unexecuted order book has now crossed around ₹500 crore in direct government orders in the last six months.He also said the company’s strong position in the power segment is supporting steady growth and better revenue visibility.

What’s the timeline?

According to the Letter of Acceptance (LOA), the project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Once completed, it will enhance reliability and strengthen the electrification network across the North Western Railway zone.