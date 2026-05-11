In a significant boost to connectivity between western Rajasthan and the sacred pilgrimage city of Haridwar, Indian Railways has announced a new bi-weekly summer special express train between Barmer and Haridwar.

The Barmer–Haridwar–Barmer Bi-Weekly Summer Special Express will operate for a total of 40 trips, offering much-needed relief to passengers during the peak summer season. The service is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists, and general travellers alike by providing convenient and direct connectivity on this long-distance route between Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Barmer-Hardiwar Special Train – Schedule and Timings

The special train between Barmer and Haridwar will run as 04811/04812 Barmer–Haridwar–Barmer Bi-Weekly Summer Special Express, offering convenient and direct connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and daily commuters on this long-distance route.



The Barmer to Haridwar train (04811) will run from 11 May 2026 to 16 July 2026, operating every Monday and Thursday. It will depart from Barmer at 04:15 AM and reach Haridwar at around 04:10 AM the next day, completing an overnight journey.



The return service, Train 04812 from Haridwar to Barmer, will run from 12 May 2026 to 17 July 2026, operating every Tuesday and Friday. It will leave Haridwar at 05:15 AM and reach Barmer at 07:30 AM the next day.



Barmer-Hardiwar Special Train Route and Stations

The train will pass through several important stations across multiple states. Major stops include Baytu, Balotra, Samdari Junction, Luni Junction, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, Bikaner, Lalgarh Junction, Lunkaransar, Suratgarh Junction, Hanumangarh Junction, Bathinda Junction, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, and finally Haridwar Railway Station.

Direct and affordable option for passengers

For pilgrims travelling to Haridwar, this special train provides a direct and affordable travel option without the hassle of multiple train changes. It is especially helpful for elderly passengers and families who often prefer a simple, uninterrupted journey to this major spiritual destination. By adding this service, Indian Railways also aims to ease the pressure on regular trains, which usually remain overcrowded during the peak summer and pilgrimage season.