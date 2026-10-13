A landslide between Maligura and Chhatariput railway stations in Odisha has disrupted train movement, leading to the cancellation of four express trains.

The affected services connect Visakhapatnam and Kirandul, as well as Rourkela and Jagdalpur, covering routes across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The cancellations apply on different dates between October 13 and 21, 2026. Passengers planning to travel on these routes should check their train numbers and scheduled journey dates before leaving for the station.

Which trains are cancelled and when?

The cancellations affect both directions on the two routes. The Kirandul–Visakhapatnam services are cancelled from October 13 to 20, while the Rourkela–Jagdalpur services are affected from October 14 to 21.

Train Number Train Name Cancellation Dates 18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express October 13–20, 2026 18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express October 13–20, 2026 18107 Rourkela–Jagdalpur Express October 14–21, 2026 18108 Jagdalpur–Rourkela Express October 14–21, 2026

Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express: Route and stations

The Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express connects Kirandul in Chhattisgarh with Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, passing through southern Odisha.

Major stations on the route include Kottavalasa, Shrungavarapukta, Araku, Koraput Junction, Jeypore, Kotapar Road, Jagdalpur, Dantewara and Bacheli, besides the two terminal stations.

The route serves several towns in the region, including areas around the Eastern Ghats. With both trains on this route cancelled during the specified period, passengers travelling between these stations will need to consider alternative arrangements.

Rourkela–Jagdalpur Express: Route and stations

The Rourkela–Jagdalpur Express connects Rourkela in Odisha with Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Its route passes through several towns across Odisha, including parts of the southern and western regions.

Major stations include Kotapar Road, Jeypore, Koraput Junction, Daman Jodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Barpali, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur Junction, Jharsuguda Junction, Bamra and Raj Gangpur.

The train reverses direction at Koraput Junction and Rayagada before continuing along its route. The cancellation of trains 18107 and 18108 affects journeys between Rourkela and Jagdalpur, including travel to intermediate stations.

How to check the latest train updates

Passengers who have booked tickets on any of these four trains can check the latest updates on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or through official Indian Railways channels.