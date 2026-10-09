Indian Railways will operate three one-way special trains from Hyderabad, Charlapalli and Yesvantpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi to accommodate additional passenger demand during the festival season.

South Central Railway (SCR) will run special services from Hyderabad on October 9 and Charlapalli on October 11. A separate special train will depart from Yesvantpur on October 9, according to the railway schedule.

SCR announces special trains from Hyderabad, Charlapalli

Train number 07031 will depart from Hyderabad at 11:25 pm on October 9 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:55 am on the second day of the journey. The one-time service will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrakut Dham Karwi, Banda, VGL Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

Train number 07035 will leave Charlapalli at 11:55 pm on October 11 and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:55 am on the second day. It will stop at Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrakut Dham Karwi, Banda, VGL Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

Both trains will have sleeper-class and general second-class coaches.

Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train on October 9

South Central Railway will also operate train number 06540 from Yesvantpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin as a one-way special service. The train is scheduled to depart at 10:40 pm on October 9 and reach its destination at 4 am on Monday, October 12.

The train will halt at Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Banda, VGL Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

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The Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train will also comprise sleeper-class and general second-class coaches. Passengers can check the applicable departure times and stoppages before planning their journeys.