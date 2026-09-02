Indian Railways’ One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme has expanded into a nationwide platform for local artisans, weavers, craftspeople and small producers, with more than 2,300 outlets now operating across over 2,000 railway stations, reported ANI.

According to official information, the initiative has benefited more than 1.54 lakh individuals and generated sales of around Rs 162.39 crore so far. The scheme uses the extensive railway network to give regional producers access to a large and diverse passenger base.

OSOP outlets showcase products from across India

Launched on March 25, 2022, the scheme was first tested through a 15-day pilot covering 19 stations before being expanded across the railway network. Stalls are allotted to eligible producers on a rotational basis at nominal fees, allowing a larger number of local businesses to participate.

The outlets offer a wide range of regional products, including handicrafts, handloom items, textiles, toys, leather goods, jewellery, traditional products and local food items. Products linked to the cultural identity of different regions are also being made available to passengers through the railway network.

The range includes Madhubani paintings and Bhagalpuri silk from Bihar, Gamosa and Mekhela Chador from Assam, Kota Doria and Sanganeri prints from Rajasthan, Channapatna toys from Karnataka, Kanchipuram silk from Tamil Nadu, Kolhapuri footwear from Maharashtra and Moradabad brassware from Uttar Pradesh.

West Bengal leads with 378 OSOP units

State-wise data shows that West Bengal has the largest number of OSOP units, with 378 outlets. Maharashtra follows with 205 units, while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have 199 and 196 units, respectively.

The Railways has kept the participation cost relatively low to encourage small producers and artisans to join the programme.

According to ANI, the Railways said, “To facilitate easier participation by small producers, the registration fee for 15 days has been kept at only Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, depending on the category of the station. Cashless payment options such as UPI, BHIM, POS machines and digital wallets are also being encouraged,” adding that “the expansion of the scheme is continuing steadily.”

The growing network of OSOP outlets has also given railway stations a role beyond passenger movement. By bringing regional products into high-footfall transit locations, the scheme provides artisans and small-scale producers with opportunities to reach customers without having to establish their own retail networks.

For passengers, the outlets offer an opportunity to discover products associated with different parts of the country during their journeys. For producers, the railway network provides visibility and access to a much larger consumer base.

With the continued expansion of OSOP outlets, Indian Railways is increasingly becoming a platform through which regional products can reach customers beyond their traditional markets, while also supporting local entrepreneurship and traditional crafts.