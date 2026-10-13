The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has evaluated 421 infrastructure projects worth Rs 20.23 lakh crore in the five years since its launch in October 2021. Of these, 256 projects have been sanctioned and 198 are under implementation, according to the commerce and industry ministry.

The master plan, launched to improve coordination among ministries and integrate infrastructure planning across the country, has brought 58 Central ministries and departments and all 36 states and Union Territories onto a common geospatial digital platform. It now integrates more than 1,800 data layers to facilitate coordinated planning of roads, railways, ports and other infrastructure, with an emphasis on multimodal connectivity and last-mile links to economic centres.

The government has also decided to establish an Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA) to build on the platform’s capabilities and strengthen long-term transport planning. The ITLA has received cabinet approval. The authority will undertake research, planning, project appraisal, monitoring and impact assessment across the transport and logistics sectors, with the objective of improving connectivity, reducing logistics costs and enhancing India’s competitiveness.

The NPG, the institutional mechanism for evaluating projects under the GatiShakti framework, assesses proposals for multimodal integration, last-mile connectivity, intermodal links, logistics efficiency and synchronisation of implementation. Its appraisal is intended to identify infrastructure gaps and prevent fragmented planning across ministries.

Over the five years, the initiative has evolved from a national infrastructure planning platform into a wider geospatial ecosystem, the ministry said.

The government has also expanded GatiShakti beyond conventional infrastructure to district-level and social-sector planning. District Master Plans are being used to support the coordinated development of roads, schools, healthcare facilities, water pipelines and other essential services, linking infrastructure decisions with local economic and social needs.

The PM GatiShakti Public platform, using the Unified Geospatial Interface, was launched in September 2025 to extend selected data and analytical capabilities to private entities and the general public. Other digital initiatives include a Knowledge Management System, a Decentralised Data Uploading and Management System and a dashboard for infrastructure monitoring.

The platform has also developed more than 65 software modules and tools and integrated over 100 mobile and web applications, widening its use for data-driven infrastructure planning.

The initiative’s expansion has taken place in phases. Eight key infrastructure ministries were onboarded in 2022-23, when 71 projects were evaluated. Social-sector integration followed in 2023-24, alongside the onboarding of all states and Union Territories and the expansion of the platform’s data layers. Economic-sector integration and the launch of district-level planning gained momentum in 2024-25.

By February 2026, 352 projects had been evaluated, according to the ministry’s progress account. The cumulative number subsequently rose to 421, with the total value reaching Rs 20.23 lakh crore..