Indian Railways will operate 17 train services on diverted routes in October 2026 as yard remodelling work continues at Bina and Agasod stations, according to West Central Railway.

The changes are part of work to connect the third railway line between Bina station of West Central Railway and Agasod station of North Central Railway. Pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work is scheduled in phases from September 1 to October 15, 2026.

To facilitate the work and maintain safe train operations, several long-distance services passing through Bina will use alternate routes on specified dates in October. The changes include diversions through Jabalpur, Itarsi, Katni South, New Katni Junction, Kota, Nagda and other stations, depending on the train.

Rewa-Rani Kamalapati, Jodhpur-Bhopal trains among those diverted

Train No. 11703 Rewa-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Tri-Weekly Express will run via Bina Malkhedi Junction, Mahadevkhedi Junction, Guna Junction, Ruthiyai Junction and MaksI Junction on October 8, 11 and 13.

Its return service, Train No. 11704 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Rewa Tri-Weekly Express, will take the reverse diversion through Maksi Junction, Ruthiyai Junction, Guna Junction, Mahadevkhedi Junction and Bina Malkhedi Junction on October 9, 12 and 14.

Train Nos. 11465 Veraval-Jabalpur and 11466 Jabalpur-Veraval will also be diverted through the Bhopal-Itarsi route on October 10 and 12, and October 9 and 12, respectively.

The Rewanchal Express services will also be affected. Train No. 12185 Rewa-Rani Kamalapati Rewanchal Express will operate via Katni Junction, Jabalpur and Itarsi Junction from October 8 to 14. Train No. 12186 Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Rewanchal Express will use the reverse route through Itarsi, Jabalpur and Katni during the same period.

Train Nos. 14814 Bhopal-Jodhpur and 14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal will run through an alternate route via Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Maksi Junction, Nagda and Kota. The Bhopal-Jodhpur service will be diverted from October 1 to 15, while the return service will use the altered route from October 1 to 14.

Bhopal-Howrah, Bhopal-Dhanbad services to take alternate routes

Train No. 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Weekly Express will operate via New Katni Junction, Katni South, Jabalpur and Itarsi Junction on October 12. Train No. 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Weekly Express will take the reverse route through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni South and New Katni Junction on October 14.

Train No. 11631 Bhopal-Dhanbad Tri-Weekly Express will be diverted through Itarsi Junction, Jabalpur, Katni South and New Katni Junction on October 9, 12 and 15. Train No. 11632 Dhanbad-Bhopal Tri-Weekly Express will use the reverse route on the same dates.

Train Nos. 11633 Bhopal-Chopan Weekly Express and 11634 Chopan-Bhopal Weekly Express will also be diverted through the Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni South-New Katni Junction route on October 11 and 12, respectively.

Train No. 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli Tri-Weekly Express will operate via Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni South and New Katni Junction on October 10, 13 and 14. Its corresponding service, Train No. 22166 Singrauli-Bhopal Tri-Weekly Express, will take the reverse route through New Katni Junction, Katni South, Jabalpur and Itarsi on October 9 and 13.

Gondwana Express to see one-day diversion

Train No. 22181 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express will also run on a diverted route on October 8. It will operate via Katni Junction, Ohan and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi instead of its usual route.

Railway authorities have advised passengers travelling through Bina in October to check the latest status of their train before departure. Passengers have also been asked to verify the revised route, stoppages, originating station and destination details before beginning their journey.

The yard remodelling at Bina and Agasod is expected to increase yard capacity and improve the management of train movements and stoppages after completion. Railway authorities said the upgraded infrastructure will also help handle rising rail traffic and improve operational efficiency, reliability and punctuality.