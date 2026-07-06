Attention Passengers! If you are travelling between Mumbai and Pune, here’s an important update. Several train services have been suspended, diverted, or short-originated after a landslide in the Bhor Ghat section due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The landslide occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line (UPML) of the Mumbai Division, affecting train operations between Karjat and Lonavala.

As a result, several trains will short originate, while others have been suspended or diverted. You can check the full list of affected trains below.

Cancelled Trains List 

Sr. No.Train No.Train Name
122105CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express
212169Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express
312170Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express
422106Pune – CSMT Indrayani Express
512127CSMT – Pune Intercity Express
612128Pune – CSMT Intercity Express
711007CSMT – Pune Deccan Express
811008Pune – CSMT Deccan Express
912124Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen
1012123CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen
1112126Pune – CSMT Pragati Express
1212125CSMT – Pune Pragati Express
1311010Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express
1411009CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express
1511011CSMT – Dhule Express
1611012Dhule – CSMT Express
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Diverted Trains List

Sr. No.Train No.Train NameDiverted Route
111049Ahmedabad – Kolhapur ExpressVia Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund Chord Line – Pune
222944Indore – Daund ExpressVia Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund
312297Ahmedabad – Pune Duronto ExpressVia Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund Chord Line – Pune
422144Bidar – CSMT ExpressVia Daund – Manmad – Igatpuri – Kalyan
517614Hazur Sahib Nanded – Panvel ExpVia Daund – Manmad – Igatpuri – Kalyan
620915Charlapalli – Indore Humsafar ExpVia Daund – Manmad – Jalgaon – Paldhi – Surat
716554LTT – SMVT Bengaluru ExpressVia Karjat – Panvel – Kalyan – Kasara – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund
822193Daund – Gwalior Superfast ExpVia Lonavala – Pune – Daund Chord Line – Ankai – Bhusaval – Khandwa
922158Chennai Egmore – CSMT MailVia Daund Chord Line – Ankai – Manmad – Igatpuri – Kasara – Kalyan – CSMT
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Short Termination of Trains

Sr. No.Train No.Train NameShort Termination at
120822Santragachi – Pune Humsafar ExpressPanvel
212116Solapur – CSMT Siddheshwar ExpressPune
312702Hyderabad – CSMT Hussain Sagar ExpressLonavala
418519Visakhapatnam – LTT ExpressLonavala
511140Hosapete – CSMT ExpressTalegaon
611042Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar ExpressPune
717317Hubballi – Dadar ExpressPune
817412Kolhapur – CSMT Mahalaxmi ExpressPune
901492Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune SpecialKarjat
1011027Dadar – Satara ExpressKarjat