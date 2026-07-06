Attention Passengers! If you are travelling between Mumbai and Pune, here’s an important update. Several train services have been suspended, diverted, or short-originated after a landslide in the Bhor Ghat section due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The landslide occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line (UPML) of the Mumbai Division, affecting train operations between Karjat and Lonavala.

As a result, several trains will short originate, while others have been suspended or diverted. You can check the full list of affected trains below.

Cancelled Trains List

Sr. No. Train No. Train Name 1 22105 CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express 2 12169 Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express 3 12170 Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express 4 22106 Pune – CSMT Indrayani Express 5 12127 CSMT – Pune Intercity Express 6 12128 Pune – CSMT Intercity Express 7 11007 CSMT – Pune Deccan Express 8 11008 Pune – CSMT Deccan Express 9 12124 Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen 10 12123 CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen 11 12126 Pune – CSMT Pragati Express 12 12125 CSMT – Pune Pragati Express 13 11010 Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express 14 11009 CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express 15 11011 CSMT – Dhule Express 16 11012 Dhule – CSMT Express

Diverted Trains List

Sr. No. Train No. Train Name Diverted Route 1 11049 Ahmedabad – Kolhapur Express Via Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund Chord Line – Pune 2 22944 Indore – Daund Express Via Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund 3 12297 Ahmedabad – Pune Duronto Express Via Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund Chord Line – Pune 4 22144 Bidar – CSMT Express Via Daund – Manmad – Igatpuri – Kalyan 5 17614 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Panvel Exp Via Daund – Manmad – Igatpuri – Kalyan 6 20915 Charlapalli – Indore Humsafar Exp Via Daund – Manmad – Jalgaon – Paldhi – Surat 7 16554 LTT – SMVT Bengaluru Express Via Karjat – Panvel – Kalyan – Kasara – Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund 8 22193 Daund – Gwalior Superfast Exp Via Lonavala – Pune – Daund Chord Line – Ankai – Bhusaval – Khandwa 9 22158 Chennai Egmore – CSMT Mail Via Daund Chord Line – Ankai – Manmad – Igatpuri – Kasara – Kalyan – CSMT

Short Termination of Trains