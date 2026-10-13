Ahmedabad-Malda Town Puja Special Train: Western Railway has announced a weekly Puja Special train interlinking Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Malda Town in West Bengal to facilitate passenger travel during the festival season. The special service will commence on October 14, 2026, with a total of 14 trips slated across both directions.

As per the official information shared by the Divisional Railway Manager (DMR), Ahmedabad, the special train will run on special fares. Passengers planning to travel on this route can check the operating dates, arrival and departure timings and booking details before booking their reservations.

Ahmedabad-Malda Town Puja Special: Train timings and dates

Train number 09401 will leave Ahmedabad every Wednesday between October 14 and November 25, 2026. The train will depart from Ahmedabad at 3:30 pm and reach Malda Town at 10 am on Friday.

On its return trip, train number 09402 will depart from Malda Town every Friday between October 16 and November 27, 2026. It will leave Malda Town at 8:05 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 1 pm on Sunday.

The special service will make seven trips in each direction during the announced operating period.

Ahmedabad-Malda Town Puja Special: Check stoppages

As per the Western Railway, the special train will make stoppages at several stations along its route. These include Nadiad, Godhra, Anand, Ratlam, Chhayapuri, Kota, Bayana, Sawai Madhopur, Etawah, Nagda, Subedarganj, Bayana, Idgah, Tundla, Agra, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur, Bakhtiyarpur, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Abhaipur, Sultanganj, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon and New Farakka.

Passengers travelling between Gujarat and West Bengal can check the mentioned stoppages to identify a suitable boarding or destination station.

Ahmedabad-Malda Town Puja Special: Booking details

Western Railway has announced that reservations for train number 09401 will commence on October 13, 2026. Passengers can book tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and the official IRCTC website.

The special train will consist of AC-3 tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, providing different accommodation options for passengers.

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Where to check train information?

Passengers who are interested in seeking more details about the Ahmedabad-Malda Town Puja Special can visit the official Indian Railways enquiry website-www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

The service will provide services for a limited period, with the last slated departure from Ahmedabad on November 25 and the final return departure from Malda Town on November 27, 2026.

The announcement was shared through the official social media account of DRM Ahmedabad, Western Railway.