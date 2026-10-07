The Railway Board has identified 11 long-distance trains with journey times of more than 40 hours for enhanced monitoring of cleanliness and passenger amenities throughout their journeys.

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The move is aimed at ensuring that housekeeping, toilets, waste management and other basic facilities remain in proper condition even as these trains remain on the network for extended periods.

Vivek Express, Jhelum Express among trains identified

The 11 trains selected for enhanced monitoring are Vivek Express, Awadh Assam Express, Rani Kamalapati-Agartala Weekly Express, Ahmedabad-Saharsa Express, Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Pune-Supaul Express, Amrapali Express, Jhelum Express, Rajgir-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Janta Express, Howrah-Islampur Express and Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express.

“Cleanliness and upkeep of trains during long-distance journeys is a matter of high priority for Indian Railways,” the Railway Board said in a written communication to the general managers of all zones.

The Board said these trains have been selected for closer supervision, with a focus on maintaining cleanliness throughout their scheduled journeys.

“Since these trains remain enroute for extended periods, deficiencies in housekeeping, toilets, waste management and minor coach amenities tend to adversely affect passenger experience if not attended promptly,” the letter has said.

The zones concerned have been asked to closely monitor the quality of housekeeping services and the performance of on-board housekeeping staff. Officials have also been told to focus on designated nodal stations for train cleaning, en-route petty repairs, bio-toilet maintenance and garbage collection and disposal.

Railway zones told to review complaints weekly

Zonal railway officers have been directed to review the cleanliness status of these trains and track passenger complaints and their resolution on a weekly basis.

“Bio-toilets to be thoroughly checked and attended to at the originating/base depot and identified enroute locations for their effective and trouble-free functioning throughout the journey,” the letter has said.

The Railway Board has also stressed the importance of cleaning at identified Clean Train Station (CTS) points.

“Special attention to be accorded to enroute cleaning at identified Clean Train Station (CTS) points. The owning divisions of CTS points should ensure availability of requisite manpower, consumables and equipment. The efficacy of work executed by CTS team is the responsibility of owning division,” it has added.

Divisional railway managers (DRMs) have been asked to take direct responsibility for the performance of long-distance trains under their divisions and ensure that passengers receive quality services.

“Recurring complaint/deficiency shall be analysed for its root cause and suitable corrective action shall be taken without delay. The objective should not merely be improvement at the originating station but sustained cleanliness and serviceability of the train throughout its journey till destination,” the letter has said, urging officials to accord top priority to the effort and ensure strict compliance at all levels.