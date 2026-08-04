A sharp rise in electricity demand pushed Indian Energy Exchange’s electricity traded power volume up 7.7% year-on-year to 13,527 million units in July, while heavier buying bids lifted day-ahead market prices by 19.3%.

India’s energy consumption increased 10.9% to 170.70 billion units during the month, driving buy bids in the day-ahead market up 42.5%. The average market clearing price consequently rose to ₹4.99 per unit from a year earlier. Real-time market prices increased 15.1% to ₹4.41 per unit.

The higher overall exchange volume was led by growth in real-time and term-ahead trading, even as activity in the day-ahead segment declined.

Real-time market volume increased 10.2% to 5,631 MU from 5,109 MU in July 2025. The day-ahead contingency and term-ahead market, comprising contingency, daily, weekly and monthly contracts of up to three months, recorded the sharpest growth, rising 93.4% to 1,774 MU from 917 MU.

However, the day-ahead market, including the high-price day-ahead segment, traded 5,087 MU, down 7.7% from 5,510 MU in the corresponding month last year.

Trading in IEX’s green market remained broadly stable. The green day-ahead and green term-ahead segments together recorded 1,035 MU, up 0.9% from 1,025 MU a year earlier. Despite stronger broader power-market prices, the weighted average green day-ahead price declined 4.2% to ₹3.75 per unit.

Renewable Energy Certificate trading weakened sharply during July. A total of 7.11 lakh certificates were traded, down 56.3% year-on-year, as sell bids contracted 77.8%.

The two REC trading sessions held on July 8 and July 29 discovered clearing prices of ₹380 and ₹376 per certificate, respectively. The fall in available sell bids pushed clearing prices higher during the month. The next trading sessions are scheduled for August 12 and August 26.