Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day State Visit to Seychelles marked a major step in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. Both sides signed a series of agreements covering digital payments, maritime security, artificial intelligence, cyber security, space cooperation and development projects. India also announced a Rs 1,250 crore Line of Credit, handed over humanitarian assistance and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Seychelles’ development priorities.

Addressing a special media briefing in Victoria, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the visit showed the importance India attaches to its partnership with Seychelles under the MAHASAGAR vision and India’s broader engagement with the Global South. “As you would be aware, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the Republic of Seychelles from June 27 to 29 at the invitation of His Excellency President Herminie. This visit comes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Seychelles. It is also a happy coincidence that it is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles,” Misri said.

He said India and Seychelles share a relationship that dates back more than two centuries. “This is a long-standing, historical relationship. It dates back to the arrival of the first people from the Indian subcontinent as far back as 1770. It has long been underpinned by close people-to-people relations and, in the modern era, by growing developmental partnership initiatives, including substantive maritime security and defence cooperation,” Misri said.

The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Seychelles. President Herminie and Vice President Sebastien Pillay welcomed him at the airport. PM Modi also witnessed a cultural performance by members of the Indian diaspora and local artists before travelling to the National Botanical Garden, where he planted a sapling of the iconic coco de mer palm under his “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

The two leaders also visited the Aldabra giant tortoise enclosure. Seychelles had earlier gifted four Aldabra tortoises to India in 2014 and 2018 as symbols of friendship between the two countries.

#WATCH | Victoria, Seychelles: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "On the comprehensive economic partnership thing, I can confirm that there have been discussions on this issue. Right now, the bilateral trade is not very large, but it would make sense, I think given the… pic.twitter.com/g7UskBPkj4 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

President Herminie conferred the special presidential distinction, “Guardian of the Blue Horizon”, on Prime Minister Modi. It was the first time Seychelles had presented the honour to any international leader. Misri said the award recognised the Prime Minister’s leadership in sustainable development, climate resilience, environmental conservation and the blue economy.

“This is the first time that this distinguished honour has been bestowed. It was conferred on the Prime Minister for his distinguished leadership and steadfast commitment towards sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and advancing the aspirations of small island developing states,” he said.

He said the honour joined several international recognitions received by the Prime Minister, including the Seoul Peace Prize, the United Nations Champions of the Earth Award and the FAO Agricola Medal.

The Prime Minister and President Herminie later held restricted and delegation-level talks at the State House. The discussions covered development partnership, maritime security, defence cooperation, economic ties, digital connectivity, health, education and emerging technologies.

Key outcomes of bilateral talks

One of the biggest announcements during the visit was India’s decision to extend an umbrella Line of Credit worth Rs 1,250 crore to Seychelles. The loan, which will be extended in Indian rupees, will support priority development projects identified by the Seychelles government. “An umbrella Line of Credit agreement, which will be extended in rupees and amounts to Rs 1,250 crore, will be used to support priority development projects in Seychelles,” Misri said.

India also took a major step in expanding its digital public infrastructure overseas. The National Payments Corporation of India and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the island nation.

Once implemented, UPI will allow seamless digital payments in Seychelles, making transactions easier for residents, businesses and Indian tourists.

The two countries also signed an extradition treaty to strengthen cooperation against transnational crime. Another Memorandum of Understanding will promote cooperation in the peaceful exploration of outer space.

Beyond these agreements, both sides exchanged several MoUs covering healthcare, agriculture, digital payments, maritime cooperation, legal affairs, development partnership and capacity building.

India also extended fresh humanitarian and development assistance during the visit.

Mon'n partisip dan plizyer diskisyon avek Dokter Patrick Herminie ozordi bomaten State House.



Mon vizit pe pran plas a en moman istorik kan Sesel pe konplet 50 an son lendepandans e nou pe osi selebre 50 an lanniverser relasyon diplomatik ant Lenn ek Sesel.



Nou bann kozri in… pic.twitter.com/iSdoKztBED — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2026

Prime Minister Modi handed over a consignment of 500 metric tonnes of rice to strengthen food security in Seychelles. He also gifted 8,500 metric tonnes of cement to help address infrastructure challenges arising from disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

In the health sector, India handed over the first batch of six ambulances to improve emergency medical services in Seychelles. Two Indian paramedics have also travelled to the island nation to train local technicians and help integrate the ambulances into the healthcare system.

The two leaders virtually launched the construction of the Seychelles Professional and Technical Education Centre, which is being built under the Special Economic Package announced during President Herminie’s visit to India earlier this year.

The visit also saw Seychelles formally join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, strengthening cooperation on climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

India further boosted defence cooperation by handing over the fast patrol vessel L’Espoir, which means “Hope” in Creole, to the Seychelles Defence Forces. India also gifted 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to enhance the country’s maritime capabilities.

Misri said India has consistently supported Seychelles through both large and community-based development projects, capacity-building programmes and specialised training. “India assisted the development of Seychelles through a mix of small and large development projects and an extensive suite of capacity building and training initiatives based on the requirements and priorities of Seychelles,” he said.

He added that the maritime partnership remains one of the strongest pillars of bilateral relations. “We are two neighbours in a very important maritime neighbourhood. It is only natural for the two countries to engage in discussions to address common challenges related to maritime terrorism, piracy, drug trafficking, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and several other issues,” Misri said.

The discussions also focused on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, marine science and space technology. During the talks, President Herminie requested India’s support in setting up centres dedicated to cyber security and artificial intelligence in Seychelles. He also sought India’s assistance in providing an Advanced Light Helicopter.

Misri said Prime Minister Modi welcomed both proposals. “The Prime Minister welcomed these proposals and immediately signalled that India would look into these proposals and take them forward with a very positive frame of mind,” he said.