Global brokerage Jefferies believes the findings of two independent law firms have significantly improved the prospects of HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan securing a third term, saying the review clears a key overhang that had weighed on investor sentiment.

Jefferies added that the report “may lay the path” for the bank to appoint a new chairman and renew Jagdishan’s term as managing director and chief executive officer, which ends in October.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Wadia Ghandy & Co carried out the legal review covering the two years preceding the former chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation in March. It also included reviewing meeting minutes and agenda papers, interviews, and additional documents and information.

Jefferies said the findings remove a major uncexrtainty that had clouded the bank’s governance outlook. The brokerage noted that HDFC Bank‘s shares had underperformed peers since Chakraborty’s resignation in March, declining about 6% while the Nifty Bank index gained around 5%, and expects the clarity to help restore investor confidence.

The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,050, arguing that valuations remain attractive at around 13 times FY27 estimated earnings and 1.7 times adjusted price-to-book value. It continues to count HDFC Bank among its top picks.

The legal review assumes significance as HDFC Bank prepares for key leadership decisions. Along with naming a successor to former chairman Chakraborty, the bank will require regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the reappointment of Jagdishan. On Monday, the shares of HDFC Bank closed 0.4% higher at Rs 799 on BSE.