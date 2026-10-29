Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, will step down as chairman and director of Trent on November 11, ending nearly three decades at the helm of the Tata Group retailer. On Thursday, the company’s board appointed Bahram Vakil, co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners, as his successor from November 12.

Tata, who has been associated with Trent since 1997 and led its growth across retail formats, will assume the role of chairman emeritus from November 12. He had indicated in June itself during Trent’s 74th annual general meeting that he would step down as chairman this year, in line with Tata Group governance norms that require non-executive directors to retire at 70. Tata turns 70 on November 12.

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The transition at Trent also comes as Tata prepares to step down from the boards of several other Tata Group companies on turning 70. He will cease to be non-executive chairman of Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tata International. He will also relinquish his positions as non-executive vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company.

Under Tata’s leadership, Trent expanded its retail portfolio, which includes Westside, Zudio and Star. The company also accelerated its store expansion in recent years, particularly through value-fashion chain Zudio in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

On Thursday, the Trent board also approved the appointment of Rajiv Dube as an additional non-executive, non-independent director from October 30, subject to shareholder approval.

Kalpana Merchant has been appointed an additional director and independent director for a three-year term from October 30, also subject to shareholder approval.

Trent said Tata had provided strategic direction and leadership during his tenure, helping the company strengthen its market position and deliver growth for stakeholders. The board placed on record its appreciation for his contributions over the past 29 years.

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“As I conclude my tenure as Chairman of Trent, I could not be more delighted at the enormous strides the Company has made in recent years,” Tata said.

He added that Trent had transformed from a fledgling entrant in the fashion sector into one of its leading players, with growth, profitability and capital efficiency.

“Yet, I firmly believe that Trent’s best days lie ahead,” he said, adding that the company would look to strengthen its lifestyle businesses, expand its presence in food and grocery, and emerge as a meaningful exporter of Indian brands.