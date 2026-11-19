NLC India Renewables (NIRL), has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, to raise funds through initial public offering. NLC India Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of ‘Navratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise NLC India.

NLC India Renewables IPO: Offer details

The proposed IPO of the Tamil Nadu-headquartered company is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 3,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10 crore equity shares by the promoter selling shareholder – NLC India Limited, according to the DRHP.

The company, in consultation with the book running lead manager (BRLMs), may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 660 crore, prior to filing of the red herring prospectus with the RoC. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue.

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Companies undertake a pre-IPO placement of equity shares mainly to raise money, attract institutional investors, and strengthen their position before launching an IPO.

NLC India Renewables IPO objective

With the fresh fund raise, NLC India Renewables will utilise Rs 2,475 crore for repayment and pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. As on November 10, the company had outstanding borrowings (fund-based) of Rs 3,524.8 crore.

It will use the rest of the capital for general corporate purposes, according to the DRHP filing.

NLC India Renewables develops, owns and operates renewable energy plants and generates revenue through the sale of power to central and state government agencies and public utilities.

NLC India Renewables IPO: Lead managers

SBI Capital Markets Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited are the BRLM to the offer. BRLMs are the investment bankers responsible for managing the IPO process, determining pricing strategy, coordinating investor bids and ensuring the issue is properly executed.

NLC India Renewables IPO: Company details

As at Oct 31, NLC India Renewables’ total project portfolio and project pipeline capacity is 16,203.96 MW for solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE capacity and 8,238.30 MWh for BESS and PSP.