Zoho has frozen annual salary hikes for all its employees in 2026 as rising artificial intelligence (AI) costs and an uncertain outlook for the software industry put pressure on the company’s spending.

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief scientist of Zoho, said the company is trying to avoid mass layoffs but has already cut its marketing budget to control expenses. The company is facing higher costs as the use of AI grows and demand for computing power increases.

In a post on X on October 12, Vembu said Zoho had not increased its employee count in the past 18 months. His comments point to the growing uncertainty in the software jobs market as companies spend more on AI. Zoho has more than 19,000 employees worldwide, according to its official website.

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Why has Zoho frozen salary hikes?

Vembu said the outlook for the software business was “uncertain” and the rising cost of AI infrastructure had added to the company’s expenses. He wrote about a fourfold increase in server prices and a sharp rise in AI usage, both of which have made it more expensive to run data centres.

“The business outlook for software is uncertain, and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control,” he wrote on X.

He also cited the difficult geopolitical situation as another factor affecting the business. Vembu said Zoho had reduced its marketing spending and informed employees that they would not receive their usual annual pay increases this year.

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“We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apologised for not being able to avoid this,” he said.

The company is trying to control costs without resorting to large-scale job cuts, although Vembu warned that the outlook for software jobs remained difficult.

“We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but the outlook for software jobs in general is grim. We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now,” he wrote.

He thanked employees for understanding the company’s position and said Zoho was working to change its business to adapt to the changing market.

“Most of our employees understand the situation. I am thankful to them. We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us,” Vembu said.

The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control.



On top of that is… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 12, 2026

Rising AI costs add pressure on software companies

The salary hike freeze comes as companies face growing expenses to build and run the infrastructure needed for AI. Vembu said server prices had quadrupled, increasing the cost of running data centres that support AI workloads.

The rapid adoption of AI is also increasing demand for computing power, pushing companies to spend more on servers and data centre infrastructure. Zoho is trying to manage these expenses while dealing with an uncertain business outlook.

The company is among a growing number of technology firms taking steps to control costs as they invest heavily in AI infrastructure. These measures include cutting jobs, reducing spending and limiting employee compensation.

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Tech layoffs in 2026: Nearly 1.94 lakh workers affected

Job cuts across the technology sector have continued in 2026. According to TrueUp, a technology job platform that also runs a widely cited tech layoff tracker, 1,93,698 workers have been affected by layoffs so far this year, at a reported pace of 677 people per day. The platform puts the number of layoffs at an estimated 644.

In 2025, more than 2,45,953 employees were affected by technology sector layoffs, or around 674 people per day, according to TrueUp.

Last week, Amazon announced another round of job cuts affecting at least 1,000 workers. This follows its larger round of layoffs in 2025, which reportedly affected around 30,000 employees.

Oracle, another major technology company, recently announced plans to reduce its global workforce by about 21,000 employees. Workers in India are estimated to account for more than half of the cuts, according to a survey by workplace discussion platform Blind.

Earlier this year, US-based Cognizant, which has a large workforce in India, announced plans to lay off around 4,000 employees, or about 1% of its total workforce, as part of a major restructuring programme.

TCS remains the only Indian IT services provider to have announced mass layoffs during the current AI-driven shift, with more than 12,000 job cuts in 2025. However, other major IT companies have also indicated that their traditional role as large-scale recruiters could be changing as AI alters the way software and technology services are developed and delivered.