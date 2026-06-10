Zee Entertainment on Wednesday said its board of directors had approved raising capital of a minimum Rs 2,300 crore in one or more tranches to fund the company’s strategic and business initiatives. The fund-raising plans comes a week after the company picked up the FIFA media rights for eight years for around $30-35 (Rs 280-330 crore).

The company said the board would deliberate further on the available options for raising funds without specifying details. The fundraising proposal comes amid heightened investor interest in the company’s capital allocation plans.

Market participants are likely to closely track the structure of the proposed capital raise and the options that may be considered by the board in subsequent discussions.

What do analysts say?

According to sector analysts, Zee has around Rs 2,000-2,400 crore of cash reserves, which is around 20-25% of its current market capitalisation.

While further clarity with regard to the capital raise will be awaited, the company’s push into sports broadcasting will require funds as the broadcaster looks to a fill a gap left when it exited the sports business a decade ago.

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Since then, players such as Star India and Viacom18, which have now merged into JioStar, are a formidable force in sports broadcasting with a curated portfolio including the IPL, Wimbledon, Premier League and international and domestic matches organised by the BCCI in the country among other tournaments.

Experts say that Zee is looking at occupying the second spot in sports broadcasting after the merger of Star India and Viacom18, targeting a portfolio of sporting events. JioStar and Zee are already locked in a massive $1.097 billion arbitration in the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) over a collapsed 2024 cricket sublicensing deal.

The dispute has escalated into a wider legal conflict, featuring separate suits in Indian courts regarding copyright infringements and unapproved Bollywood film broadcasts. While mediation efforts in the copy infringement matter remain active, the LCIA award could take until 2027 or 2028 to be resolved, according to industry experts.

According to Abneesh Roy, executive director at Nuvama Institutional Equities, Zee’s sports bet will help increase its addressable market and target a larger share of digital audiences at a time when TV viewers are rapidly migrating online.

Most broadcasters including Zee have faced pressure on advertising revenue in recent quarters on account of macro-economic challenges even as subscription revenues remain strong.