The Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine the dispute brought before it by China in India’s Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for solar modules and duties charged on IT products.

The panel will examine IT tariffs and incentive measures for the solar industry in India that China says discriminate against Chinese solar energy and information technology products.

India had blocked the first attempt by China to get the dispute settlement panel established on May 22 but in the second attempt on Tuesday it managed to have its way, as per the WTO rules.

The dispute was initiated on December 19 last year when China requested consultations with India on PLI for solar and duties on IT products. As the consultations failed to resolve the issue, China requested for the establishment of a panel under the Dispute Settlement Mechanism (DSM) to adjudicate on it.

Within the PLI for High Efficiency Solar Photovoltaic Modules, China has objected to the conditions that stipulate a minimum local value addition to qualify for incentives.Through these measures, India accords to certain technology products originating in China less favourable treatment than local producers which is against WTO agreements and rules.

On IT products China has said India applies duties that are in excess of its commitments at the WTO. Over and above the normal custom duties the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on certain IT products have been flagged by China.

The products covered in the complaint include smartphones, machinery for manufacture for flat panel displays, wafers, semiconductors and integrated circuits.

After hearing both sides, the panel prepares its report on the dispute which becomes binding once it is adopted by DSB. Either party has the right to appeal the findings of the panel but at present the Appellate Body is non-functional because of the absence of quorum as the US has blocked appointment of new judges since 2017. As the dispute settlement mechanism is not fully functional, all disputes at WTO end in a limbo.

India maintains that the PLI for High Efficiency Solar Photovoltaic Modules is consistent with the WTO law.