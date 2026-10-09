UN Forecast World Economic Growth 2026: Global economic growth is projected to slow to 2.6% in 2026 from 2.9% in 2025, as geopolitical tensions, higher energy costs and financial instability impacted the world economy, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report 2026.

The slowdown comes even as global trade in goods and services is expected to expand by about 4% at constant prices this year. However, rising trade values do not necessarily indicate a similar increase in the volume of goods traded, as higher prices, particularly for energy, are driving much of the recent growth in nominal trade.

Global trade reached a record $35 trillion in 2025. The report warns that countries face growing challenges in accessing international markets and moving into higher-value industries as governments increasingly use trade, financial, industrial and technology policies to pursue economic and national security objectives.

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Why is global growth slowing?

The global economy is facing several overlapping pressures, including geopolitical conflicts, higher borrowing costs, volatile capital flows and uncertainty over trade and investment policies.

The conflict in the Middle East has added to these pressures by pushing up energy prices. Brent crude rose from around $70 a barrel to more than $110 in the weeks after the conflict began, raising costs for businesses and households, particularly in countries that depend heavily on imported energy.

Higher energy costs are also contributing to inflationary pressures. At the same time, borrowing costs and financial uncertainty are making it harder for developing economies to finance investment and support growth.

Official development assistance, which is an important source of funding for least developed countries and small island developing states, is projected to fall by almost 7% in 2026. This would mark its third consecutive annual decline.

Asia remains the main engine of global growth

Asia is expected to account for 59% of global economic growth in 2026, with India, China and Indonesia among the major contributors.

India’s economy is projected to grow by 7.3%, followed by Indonesia at 5.2% and China at 4.5%. Several other Asian economies are also expected to record strong growth, including Kyrgyzstan at 8.8%, Uzbekistan at 7.9%, Viet Nam at 7.8%, Mongolia at 7% and Tajikistan at 6.6%.

However, the report shows a gap between developing economies that are successfully moving towards higher-value production and those struggling to catch up with advanced countries.

Some Asian economies continue to narrow the income gap, convergence has stalled across much of the developing world since the mid-2010s. The industrialisation strategies that helped several Asian economies expand manufacturing and exports are becoming harder for other developing countries to replicate.

Higher prices are lifting global trade values

The report’s trade data shows two important trends, the increase in the value of global trade is being driven partly by higher prices, governments are placing greater emphasis on financial and industrial policies

The value index rose to around 126 by June 2026, while the price index climbed to approximately 110 and the volume index to around 114. This indicates that the value of global goods trade has increased considerably faster than the volume of goods traded.

The divergence became particularly pronounced in early 2026, when trade values rose sharply alongside an increase in prices. Higher energy costs have contributed to this trend, although the chart captures prices across global goods trade rather than energy alone.

The data suggests that the rise in the dollar value of trade should not be interpreted as an equivalent increase in actual trade activity. Countries may record higher export revenues even when the quantity of goods they sell grows more slowly.

Financial policy is gaining importance in industrial strategies

Financial policy accounts for the largest share of measures in China and the European Union, at roughly 85% and 82%, respectively. It also represents a substantial share of measures in the United States, at around 32%.

Trade policy dominates among developing economies excluding China, accounting for roughly 64% of the measures shown. It also makes up the largest share among developed economies excluding the United States and the European Union, at around 54%.

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The United States stands out for its greater reliance on public procurement and local-content measures, which account for about 32% of its industrial policy measures. These measures can help governments direct public spending towards domestic industries and encourage local production.

The comparison shows that countries are using different combinations of policy tools to strengthen domestic industries and secure access to strategic goods and technologies. Financial support, trade restrictions, public procurement and fiscal measures are increasingly being used to influence where production takes place and who benefits from it.

Trade between the United States and China is changing

Global trade patterns are changing as geopolitical tensions influence supply chains and investment decisions.

Trade between China and the United States has fallen by more than 20% since 2024, according to the report. At the same time, East Asia has expanded trade with both China and North America, suggesting that regional supply chains are adjusting rather than simply contracting.

Export controls, investment screening and conditions attached to supply chains are also making it harder for new businesses and countries to enter strategic sectors.

These developments are particularly important for industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure and energy-transition technologies, where access to technology, finance and markets can determine a country’s ability to compete.

Developing countries risk missing out on high-value industries

The report finds that developed economies captured around 70% of the value of announced greenfield investment projects in high-value strategic sectors between 2020 and 2025. These sectors include semiconductors, energy-transition technologies and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Developing economies led only in critical minerals and strategic materials, attracting 60% of new foreign direct investment in that category.

However, access to natural resources does not automatically translate into a larger share of the value generated by global supply chains. Africa, for instance, produces most of the world’s cobalt but retains less than 1% of the value in green supply chains, according to the report.

This shows the challenge facing developing economies. Countries that export raw materials without developing processing, manufacturing and supporting industries risk capturing only a small portion of the final value of the products they help produce.

The report also examines the distribution of gains from artificial intelligence. In a case study of an advanced AI server rack, post-tax profits account for 68% of the value added traced through the production chain, while workers receive less than 15%.

The findings suggest that the expansion of AI-related trade does not automatically translate into higher wages or broader economic gains. The distribution of profits and the ability of domestic industries to participate in higher-value activities remain important.

What should developing countries do?

UNCTAD recommends that developing economies focus on sectors where they can build competitive strengths, diversify their trade and coordinate industrial, financial and technology policies.

Governments can strengthen domestic industries by linking foreign investment to local suppliers, encouraging technology transfer and increasing the share of value added within their economies. This could help countries move beyond exporting raw materials and participate in more profitable stages of production.

The report also calls for greater regional cooperation to expand markets, reduce trade costs and strengthen regional supply chains. Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area aim to support market integration and industrial diversification. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which seeks to connect 42 African currencies, is intended to make cross-border payments easier.

Energy diversification is another priority. The report finds that renewable energy has been cheaper than the least expensive newly installed fossil-fuel alternative in more than 90% of cases since 2024. Where conditions allow, expanding domestic renewable energy production could reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and limit exposure to global energy shocks.

UNCTAD argues that addressing supply constraints, particularly in energy, can be more effective in tackling supply-driven inflation than relying solely on broad monetary and fiscal tightening.