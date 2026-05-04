As AI adoption matures, enterprises are shifting from experimentation to execution – redefining where and how intelligence is delivered. Vinay Sinha, MD, India Sales at AMD, says that AI-powered PCs are emerging as a practical and strategic investment for organisations. In this interview with Sudhir Chowdhary, he discusses why a distributed, hybrid architecture – spanning, cloud, data centres, edge and endpoints – is emerging as the most practical path forward. Excerpts:

Are AI PCs delivering real value today?

AI PCs are already delivering clear value in areas such as productivity, responsiveness, and stronger data control. AI is moving from experimentation to production, and relying solely on cloud-based AI is not always sustainable at scale given enterprise requirements around performance, cost, efficiency, and security. This is driving a shift toward a distributed AI model that spans the cloud, data centre, edge, and PCs.

A key enabler is the neural processing unit (NPU) in modern AI PCs, which allows always-on AI workloads – such as real-time transcription, summarisation, and contextual search – to run locally on the device. This improves responsiveness and privacy while freeing up CPU and GPU resources for more demanding tasks.

On more advanced systems, organisations can also explore local model customisation, fine-tuning, and smaller-scale training closer to where data and workflows reside. As AI becomes embedded across enterprise software, many organisations are beginning to see AI PCs as a natural part of their refresh cycle and a practical long-term investment.

Does on-device AI improve data security?

On-device AI allows sensitive data to be processed locally rather than being transmitted to external cloud services. This provides strong governance, compliance, and data sovereignty benefits, especially for industries such as finance, healthcare, and government that operate under strict regulatory requirements.

Processing AI workloads locally also reduces the need to move sensitive data across networks or multiple systems, lowering the potential attack surface and simplifying risk management.

At the same time, this approach complements rather than replaces the cloud. Enterprises are increasingly adopting a hybrid model where large-scale model training and complex workloads remain in the data centre, while everyday AI inference runs locally on devices. This balance strengthens security while improving responsiveness and control.

Where does edge AI outperform the cloud?

Edge AI delivers clear advantages in real-time, latency-sensitive environments such as industrial automation, retail operations, autonomous systems, and video analytics. In these scenarios, milliseconds matter, and processing data locally enables immediate decision-making without relying on cloud round trips.

It also allows systems to continue operating intelligently even when connectivity is limited or inconsistent. In addition, edge AI helps organizations keep sensitive operational data closer to where it is generated, reducing bandwidth requirements and supporting privacy and data sovereignty needs.

However, edge AI does not replace the cloud. Cloud remains essential for large-scale model training, centralised data aggregation, and advanced analytics. Edge systems complement this by enabling low-latency inference and real-time decision-making at the point of action.

Do AI PCs reduce cloud dependency and costs?

The most practical approach is hybrid. It is not about cloud versus device, but about placing workloads where they run most efficiently. Everyday AI tasks – such as summarisation, meeting assistance, and coding support – benefit from running locally because they require real-time interaction. This improves responsiveness, reduces unnecessary data movement, and helps lower security risks. It can also reduce reliance on cloud-based AI services for high-frequency workloads, helping organisations better manage variable costs.

At the same time, the cloud continues to play a critical role in large-scale training, centralised processing, and advanced analytics. A hybrid architecture allows enterprises to optimise performance, cost, and data control by using the right environment for each workload.

What advantages do AMD-powered AI PCs offer?

AI PCs powered by AMD combine dedicated NPUs with high-performance CPUs and GPUs in a unified, power-efficient platform designed for on-device AI workloads. In enterprise environments, this translates into measurable productivity gains. Organisations can save up to seven work weeks per year in productivity time, achieve upto five times greater efficiency in common workflows like email summarisation and document preparation, and enable technical professionals to reduce task time by upto 81%.

AMD PRO technologies further enhance enterprise deployments with multilayered security, including full system memory encryption, along with enterprise-grade manageability and long-term platform stability. Together, these capabilities help organisations deploy AI-ready systems with confidence and scale.

How is AMD supporting India’s AI transition?

India is rapidly transitioning from AI experimentation to broader deployment, supported by a strong software ecosystem, a growing base of global capability centres, and an increasing focus on data sovereignty. Enterprises will require infrastructure that supports AI across multiple environments – from cloud and data centres to edge systems and AI-enabled PCs. The priority is to give organisations the flexibility to run workloads where they make the most sense from a performance, cost, and data control perspective.

AMD’s approach is centered on enabling this distributed AI model. Through collaboration with OEM partners, software developers, and enterprise customers, AMD is working to ensure AI-capable systems align with real business workloads and enterprise IT requirements.​​​​​​​