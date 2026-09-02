Wonderful, the AI OS for enterprise use, announced the closing of a $550 million Series C funding round at a $5B valuation, on Wednesday.

The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Salesforce and existing investors Index Ventures, IVP, Vine Ventures, 9Yards, and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Wonderful has operations in more than 35 markets, with 650 employees worldwide, and evolved its platform into a full AI operating system. The Wonderful AI OS allows users to automate end-to-end workflows, build and deploy AI-native applications, and coordinate agents across every part of the enterprise.

The funding will accelerate product development, expand Wonderful’s global deployment teams, and support growing enterprise demand for the AI OS, the firm said.

“We’re entering a new era of enterprise transformation,” said Bar Winkler, CEO and co-founder of Wonderful. “Just as cloud platforms became the foundation of the modern enterprise, AI operating systems will become the foundation of every enterprise.”

“Our customers are already proving that once AI reaches production in one part of the business, it quickly expands across the enterprise. Without a shared operating system, AI risks recreating the sprawl of traditional SaaS. Organizations need a shared AI foundation that compounds in value as more of the enterprise relies on it, and that’s exactly what we’re building,” he added.

The Wonderful AI OS is the shared operating layer that coordinates agents, workflows, AI-native applications, enterprise context, integrations, and governed execution across the organisation.