EMotorad, an electric bicycle company based in Pune, believes that women will play a crucial role in the shift towards electric cycles and drive the e-cycling boom. According to EMotorad, women currently account for about one-third of enquiries and serve as catalysts for broader household adoption, as electric cycles cater to commuting, wellness, and short errands.

Research from EMotorad indicates that interest in cycling among women reached a significant milestone in 2025, with a 40% increase in consideration for cycling and a clear demand for purpose-built, female-centric electric cycles. Presently, women comprise 28% of EMotorad’s e-cycle sales and represent approximately 32-35% of total electric cycle inquiries, up from 22-24% two years ago. A survey conducted by EMotorad between September and December 2025 revealed that 68% of women were actively considering regular cycling or e-cycling, while 54% stated that electric assistance makes riding easier.

Beyond Cosmetic Changes

Historically, the cycling industry has leaned towards unisex frames with only cosmetic adjustments. However, evidence now supports the need for intentional design. A women-first approach allows for easier starts and stops in traffic, convenient mounting while in workwear, and reduced fatigue during short, frequent trips. Electric assistance addresses concerns about time and exertion, while refined ergonomics enhance perceived safety by improving control at low speeds.

Notably, nearly half of the women currently riding are first-time adult cyclists, indicating that growth is primarily driven by new entrants rather than existing users. Women use bicycles for everyday purposes, including commuting to work, running errands, staying fit, enjoying short rides, and occasional family outings.

Navigating Safety Barriers

Nonetheless, concerns about road conditions remain the primary barrier to regular cycling, with 64% of women citing safety in mixed traffic and public scrutiny as significant obstacles. Additionally, 43% found it challenging to fit cycling into their daily schedules due to time and effort constraints. Approximately 71% of respondents indicated that ease of handling directly influences their sense of security while riding. Furthermore, 59% prioritize geometry and posture over speed, and 52% prefer designs that focus on safety features, such as low frames and inherent stability, rather than add-on accessories.

The women’s segment presents a unique opportunity, with distinct design preferences that favor brands intentionally catering to their needs rather than retrofitting unisex models. About 63% of women expressed a higher likelihood of purchasing a cycle specifically designed for female riders, and 58% showed interest in lighter, ergonomically tuned, step-through variants. Additionally, one in two riders would recommend a brand that actively focuses on female-centric designs.

This calls for optimisation in factors such as reach, stack, and standover height; tuning contact points like saddles and grips; reducing lift and roll weight; and pairing electric assistance with intuitive controls, walk assist, and predictable braking. The focus also extends to accessory ecosystems that acknowledge real-world considerations, including secure baskets, mounts, integrated lights, and weather-resistant guards that keep clothes clean during commutes.

The survey included insights from 12,000 women respondents, covering a diverse mix of metropolitan and Tier 2 cities, including Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Kolkata, spanning multiple age groups, with the highest concentration in the 25–40 years bracket.