In a significant shift for India’s core manufacturing sector, Vedanta Aluminium has deployed its first cohort of women crane pilots at its Bharat Aluminium Company Limited unit in Korba, marking a milestone in gender inclusion within high-technology smelting operations.

A total of 30 women have taken charge of critical potline functions, including 20 Pot Tending Machine (PTM) pilots and 10 beam-raising operators. Notably, beam-raising activities across all potlines are now entirely women-led, with designated Beam Raising In-Charge roles in each pot room. The development coincides with BALCO’s entry into the “million tonne club,” underlining its growing operational scale.

Precision at Scale

The women pilots underwent intensive training involving classroom sessions, simulators and supervised on-ground experience before assuming responsibilities. Their roles include executing precision tasks such as anode changing, molten aluminium tapping and maintaining electrolytic reduction cells—processes central to ensuring stable, continuous metal production.

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Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, said the move reflects a broader transformation underway in the sector. “Automation and advanced technologies are reshaping aluminium operations, creating opportunities for a new generation of highly skilled professionals. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to a future-ready and inclusive workforce,” he noted.

Redefining the Industrial Workforce

The initiative is part of Vedanta’s strategy to combine digitalisation with inclusive workforce design, making traditionally male-dominated roles gender-agnostic. Employees like PTM pilot Naaz Fatima describe the experience as both challenging and empowering, highlighting the company’s investment in skill development and trust in women-led operations.

The BALCO deployment builds on a series of diversity-led initiatives by the company, including India’s first fully women-operated potline at Jharsuguda, all-women logistics and power teams, and dedicated emergency response units. The company has also integrated transgender professionals into plant operations since 2022, supported by progressive workplace policies.

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Currently, women constitute 21% of Vedanta’s workforce, with a target to raise this to 35% in the coming years. The latest move signals a broader industrial shift—where technology and inclusivity are converging to redefine the future of manufacturing in India.