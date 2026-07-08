After spending more than two decades and over $800 million on one of pharmaceutical research’s most difficult frontiers, Wockhardt believes it is on the cusp of something rare: transforming itself from a maker of generic medicines into a global innovator while putting India on the map for original antibiotic discovery.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker has screened more than 8,000 molecules, developed six novel antibiotics and is now preparing to launch its most advanced drug, Zaynich, in major overseas markets after securing the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval earlier this year. The company expects a US commercial launch next year, betting that the product can address one of medicine’s fastest-growing threats — antimicrobial resistance.

“India has demonstrated that it can build globally meaningful innovation. Zaynich is not a one-drug wonder. The real achievement is building the scientific capability, organisational depth and research culture that can continuously produce globally relevant medicines,” Zahabiya Khorakiwala, managing director of Wockhardt Hospitals, told FE.

For Wockhardt, the significance extends well beyond a single product launch. Innovative products currently contribute about 20% of its revenue, but the company expects that share to rise to nearly half its business over the next five to eight years as its proprietary pipeline matures.

The confidence comes after a turnaround in the company’s financial performance. Wockhardt posted revenue of `3,373 crore in FY26, expanded Ebitda margins to 18.7% from 13.8% a year earlier and returned to profitability with a net profit of `199 crore after exiting the loss-making US generics business.

Rating agency Icra upgraded the company’s long-term credit rating in May, citing stronger profitability, increasing contribution from higher-margin products and sustained investment in novel antibiotics. The agency noted that Wockhardt invested more than `2,000 crore in developing new chemical entities between FY19 and FY26, while cautioning that the ultimate returns would depend on successful commercialisation of the pipeline.

Brokerage Deven Choksey Research believes the shift towards innovative products could materially improve profitability over the long term, although it noted that the US launch of Zaynich will require significant investment before turning profitable.

The antibiotic programme itself began when many global pharmaceutical companies were retreating from the segment because of the high scientific risks and relatively modest commercial returns.

“The clinical need was evident because antimicrobial resistance was only going to worsen. At the same time, many large pharma companies were moving away from antibiotics due to the complexity of the science and the relatively smaller commercial opportunity. That created a competitive vacuum where we believed we could build global leadership,” Khorakiwala said.

She said the programme was never viewed internally as a speculative gamble despite the long gestation period.

“We systematically de-risked the programme through continuous scientific validation, peer-reviewed publications and close engagement with the US FDA from the early stages of development. Internally, it never felt like a blind bet.”

Over two decades, Wockhardt narrowed more than 8,000 candidate molecules to six commercially viable antibiotics — three targeting gram-negative bacteria and three targeting gram-positive pathogens. Three products — Emrok, Emrok O and Miqnaf — are already marketed in India, Zaynich will become the fourth, while two additional molecules remain in clinical development.

“People focus on 8,000 molecules. What matters is that we have built six commercially viable products. Even multinational companies have typically produced one or two novel anti-infective molecules at best,” Khorakiwala said.

Wockhardt says its six-molecule portfolio addresses nearly 80% of the pathogen spectrum responsible for today’s most serious drug-resistant infections. The programme has also benefited from unusual continuity, with much of its scientific leadership remaining intact for nearly two decades. The company’s anti-infective division employs around 150 scientists across 12 specialised disciplines.

Unlike existing beta-lactamase inhibitor antibiotics, Zaynich works through a different mechanism that enables it to overcome bacterial resistance that has rendered many older drugs ineffective.

According to the company, compassionate-use programmes involving around 85 critically ill patients with no remaining treatment options recorded a cure rate of about 90%. More than 55 of those patients were infected with Pseudomonas, one of the most difficult gram-negative bacteria to treat. A separate Indian study involving 60 carbapenem-resistant patients also reported efficacy of nearly 90%.

“This was not confined to complicated urinary tract infections, the approved indication. It was conducted across multiple pathogens and indications, providing strong evidence of the drug’s broad-spectrum capability,” Khorakiwala said.

Industry analysts believe the drug could fill a significant treatment gap.

“Zaynich has the potential to be a life-saving antibiotic against highly drug-resistant pathogens where treatment options are extremely limited. The antimicrobial resistance market is witnessing healthy global growth, and the drug is well positioned to become an important addition to the treatment arsenal,” said Vishal Manchanda, senior vice-president (institutional research) at Systematix Group.

The US accounts for nearly 40% of Zaynich’s addressable market, with Europe and Latin America emerging as other key markets. Rather than licensing the product to a multinational company, Wockhardt has decided to commercialise it independently in both India and the US, believing its specialised focus on anti-infectives gives it a competitive advantage.

For Khorakiwala, however, the larger challenge remains antimicrobial resistance itself.

“Covid-19 caused around a million deaths over two years. Antimicrobial resistance is already responsible for about 1.2 to 1.5 million deaths every year, and those numbers will continue to rise even as fewer companies remain committed to discovering new antibiotics.”

She said Wockhardt intends to continue investing in anti-infective research at broadly the same pace as over the past two decades, with the objective of building a sustained pipeline rather than relying on a single breakthrough drug.