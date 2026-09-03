Uber Technologies is cutting about 10% of its global workforce i.e. roughly 3,300 jobs. The step is being taken as the ride-hailing company moves to reduce management layers, consolidate teams and free up resources for future investments, including autonomous mobility.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi announced the restructuring in a message to employees on Wednesday, saying Uber needed to become a “simpler and faster” organisation after years of rapid expansion added complexity to its operations.

“Everyone whose role has been affected has already been notified, except in countries where we will follow the required local process,” Khosrowshahi said.

Uber had approximately 34,000 employees globally at the end of December 2025, operating across more than 70 countries and over 15,000 cities, according to its annual report. The layoffs will also affect employees in India, though Uber has not disclosed the number of roles being eliminated in the country.

“As part of these changes, we will be saying goodbye to some valued team members in India, whom we will support through this transition,” an Uber India spokesperson told PTI. However, the spokesperson said India remained a key market for Uber and that the company was expanding the country’s strategic role by strengthening regional operations supporting its mobility business across Asia-Pacific.

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Uber moves to flatten management structure

Khosrowshahi said Uber’s revenue had nearly tripled over the past five years as the company entered new businesses, expanded into more markets and served more consumers. That growth, however, had also created “more layers, more coordination and more fragmented ownership”, he added.

As part of the overhaul, Uber is reducing the number of employees sitting seven or more organisational layers below the CEO by about 20%. It is also nearly halving the number of “micro-teams” in which managers have only one or two direct reports, with the aim of increasing the number of employees reporting to each manager.

“A leaner organization will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating,” Khosrowshahi said. According to him, the savings generated from the restructuring would be reinvested in growth, innovation and capabilities that Uber expects to become increasingly important over the coming years.

Uber is also consolidating parts of its operations. Its three separate Delivery Operations teams covering Restaurants, Retail and Direct will be combined into unified teams at the global, regional and country levels. The company is also bringing together its Core Services Engineering and Science teams.

Uber said combining profit-and-loss responsibilities under fewer owners would reduce duplication and allow managers to allocate capital more efficiently.

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Remote work curtailed

The restructuring will also change where Uber employees work. Global teams will increasingly be concentrated in New York and San Francisco, while regional, country and technology functions will operate from designated hubs.

Most employees currently working remotely will be asked to relocate to an office, leaving only about 1% of Uber employees fully remote. The company will retain its hybrid policy requiring employees to work from an office three days a week.

The cuts come as Uber expands its ambitions in autonomous mobility and seeks to position its platform as a major marketplace for self-driving vehicles. Unlike some technology companies that have explicitly linked recent workforce reductions to artificial intelligence, Khosrowshahi did not cite AI as the reason for Uber’s layoffs.

Instead, Uber has framed the exercise as an organisational reset aimed at directing more people, time and capital towards its core mobility and delivery businesses, as well as its longer-term autonomous vehicle strategy.

“This wasn’t a decision we made lightly,” Khosrowshahi told employees, adding that the restructuring reflected how Uber was organised and what it was prioritising rather than the contribution of individual workers.