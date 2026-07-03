The Indian government on Friday said that it has launched an investigation into an alleged cybersecurity breach at Tata Electronics after reports claimed sensitive internal documents connected to Apple’s unreleased iPhone 18 Pro were leaked online.

This development marks the first official statement by New Delhi regarding the reported breach, raising concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities within India’s rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystem, particularly as global tech giants increasingly shift production to the country.

Government launches probe into Tata Electronics leak

Speaking on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference, S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), confirmed that authorities are examining the reported breach.

Responding to questions on the incident, Krishnan said, “This is also a kind of cybercrime. We are investigating it. It has been reported to us.”

The investigation follows reports that threat actors allegedly leaked confidential internal data belonging to Tata Electronics, one of Apple’s critical manufacturing partners in India and an important supplier within the company’s global iPhone supply chain.

ALSO READ Mehli Mistry resigns from board of family office linked to late Ratan Tata, cites other commitments

Apple supply chain under spotlight after iPhone 18 Pro leak

The reported breach has drawn particular attention because leaked documents are believed to contain sensitive information linked to Apple’s unreleased iPhone 18 Pro, a flagship device that has not yet been officially announced. As Apple aggressively expands manufacturing operations in India to diversify production beyond China, Tata Electronics has emerged as one of its most strategically important partners, producing key iPhone components and playing a growing role in the company’s long-term manufacturing plans.

The leak has raised fresh concerns over intellectual property protection and data security inside Apple’s Indian supply network, particularly at a time when India is positioning itself as a major global electronics manufacturing hub.

Why Tata Electronics matters in Apple’s India strategy

Tata Electronics has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of Apple’s manufacturing push in India. The company has rapidly expanded its electronics production capabilities and now plays a major role in assembling components for iPhones and supporting Apple’s supply chain diversification strategy.

It is reportedly said that any cybersecurity breach involving Tata Electronics could have broader implications not just for Apple, but also for India’s ambitions to attract more global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing investments.

Government also questions WhatsApp over cybercrime concerns

Alongside the Tata probe, the government has also sought explanations from WhatsApp over its recently introduced username-based messaging feature, which officials believe could potentially make cybercrime investigations more difficult.

Krishnan said the feature may allow criminals to hide identities more easily while carrying out online fraud or impersonation. “The kind of encouragement that it provides or the facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes, which is a very serious issue… we have directed WhatsApp to explain why they have this feature,” he told reporters.

The government has reportedly raised similar concerns with other encrypted messaging platforms, including Signal and Telegram.

VPN regulation also under review

Krishnan also indicated that the government is examining ways to regulate VPN services that may allow users to bypass restrictions on banned apps. According to the IT secretary, the issue requires both legal and technological solutions, as many VPN providers operate outside India’s jurisdiction and avoid domestic registration requirements.

He noted that while guidelines already require VPN service providers operating in India to register, many continue offering services from overseas, making enforcement difficult.