For years, Nvidia was known mainly as a maker of graphics chips. Then came the AI boom, turning its GPUs into the backbone of modern artificial intelligence. Now, the company is winning in another crucial part of the AI ecosystem: networking.

Nvidia has become the largest vendor in the data center Ethernet switch market, overtaking long-established networking players such as Arista, Cisco, Huawei, and HPE. According to research firm IDC, the company generated $2.1 billion in data center Ethernet switch revenue during the first quarter of 2026, giving it a 21.5% market share.

The rise is remarkable considering Nvidia held less than 4% of the market just two years ago. IDC research vice president Paul Nicholson said Nvidia’s rise as “one of the most significant vendor landscape shifts IDC has tracked in enterprise networking.”

Why networking matters in the AI era

The surge comes as cloud companies and large enterprises pour hundreds of billions of dollars into building AI data centers. While GPUs often get the spotlight, networking equipment plays an equally important role. Ethernet switches help connect thousands of AI chips inside data centers, allowing them to communicate and work together efficiently.

As AI models become larger and more complex, the need for high-performance networking infrastructure has grown rapidly. IDC said the data center Ethernet switch market reached $10 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 61% from a year earlier. The Ethernet switch market grew nearly 40% year over year to $15.4 billion.

Spectrum-X gives Nvidia an edge

Much of Nvidia’s success has been driven by Spectrum-X, its Ethernet networking platform designed specifically for AI workloads. According to IDC, Spectrum-X is not simply another switch product. It is part of a tightly integrated system built to work closely with Nvidia’s AI chips.

The platform offers technical benefits such as congestion management, reduced packet loss, and low-latency networking. But analysts say Nvidia’s biggest advantage goes beyond hardware.

“Spectrum-X has gained significant share in the data center Ethernet switch market because it is sold as part of a tightly integrated GPU-plus-networking package optimized for AI factory workloads, not as a standalone switching architecture,” Brandon Butler, senior research manager for network infrastructure and services at IDC, told Data Center Knowledge.

By combining Spectrum switches with BlueField DPUs, LinkX interconnects, and the CUDA software platform, Nvidia provides customers with a ready-made architecture for building large AI clusters.

Customers are buying complete AI systems

Traditionally, companies purchased networking equipment separately from computing hardware. That model is now changing. Organisations building AI infrastructure increasingly want complete systems that are already optimised to work together. Instead of assembling components from different vendors, many customers are looking for integrated solutions that can be deployed faster.

“Nvidia’s surge to a 21.5% share in data center Ethernet switching is driven by the evolution of AI infrastructure rather than traditional networking dynamics,” said Ron Westfall, vice president and practice lead for networking and infrastructure at HyperFrame Research told Data Center Knowledge

Networking becomes a major growth engine

Nvidia has increasingly highlighted networking as one of its fastest-growing businesses.At the company’s shareholder meeting this week, CEO Jensen Huang said Spectrum-X is “now larger than all other Ethernet networking peers combined.”

The comments build on Nvidia’s latest earnings report, where the company revealed that data center networking revenue nearly tripled from a year earlier to $14.8 billion. “The buildout of AI factories – the largest infrastructure expansion in human history – is accelerating at extraordinary speed,” Huang said.

Networking has become an important part of that expansion. Nvidia’s networking portfolio now includes Ethernet switches, InfiniBand products, network interface cards, DPUs, optics, cables, and related hardware.

The company’s position in networking can be traced back to its 2019 acquisition of Mellanox, which gave Nvidia an early foothold in the market before the AI boom took off.