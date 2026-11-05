The Democratic sweep of the US Congress marks a pivotal turn for India-US relations. After a turbulent 18-month stretch marked by tariff threats and visa restrictions, New Delhi sees the midterms as a welcome recalibration of American power.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, South Block officials confirmed a mood of “cautious optimism” to The Indian Express. The expectation in Delhi is clear: a Congress empowered to challenge executive directives will temper unpredictable trade maneuvers, giving Indian diplomats the breathing room needed to secure a stable bilateral trade deal.

Why Delhi is optimistic on trade

Trade has been the biggest source of friction between India and the Trump administration. Last year, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, linking them to India’s purchase of Russian energy and using wartime executive powers. The move hit Indian exports and reduced their competitive advantage in the US market.

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Although Trump lifted the tariffs earlier this year after India reduced Russian energy imports and agreed to an interim trade framework, officials say the damage to strategic trust was already done.

“The US administration has damaged strategic trust between the two sides, and public opinion here has turned against the US. It will take years of work to repair the damage and restore the trust,” an Indian official told The Indian Express.

With Democrats now controlling Congress, Delhi expects greater resistance to broad tariff powers. The issue is also politically sensitive in the US because tariffs raise costs for ordinary American consumers. This could influence the India-US trade negotiations, which have been underway since March 2025 and received a boost in February 2026.

Congress as a check on Donald Trump

For Delhi, the Democrats’ control of both chambers of Congress is significant because it may restore checks and balances in the American system. It will be more difficult for the President to issue directives without facing pushback from lawmakers.

India will closely watch whether the Democrat-led Congress can limit the tariff powers granted by the previous Republican-led Congress. The US Supreme Court has already pushed back against some Trump tariffs, adding to the pressure on the administration.

Officials are also watching Trump’s foreign-policy moves, particularly on Iran, China and Russia. A meeting involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned later this month in Shenzhen, and Delhi will assess how it affects India’s strategic interests.

“Traditionally, US Presidents, when leading a lame duck administration, look at foreign policy as they are hemmed in domestically. That will be an important calculus we have to account for in the coming days and months,” an Indian official said.

Visa and immigration relief

The second major issue for India is the movement of students and professionals to the US. Over the past 19 months, Delhi has been concerned about H1B visa curbs, restrictions on student visas and Optional Practical Training (OPT) limits.

A Democrat-controlled Congress, with many lawmakers from immigrant families, is expected to offer stronger resistance to ICE raids and restrictions affecting Indian and other immigrant communities. Earlier, with Republicans in control and influential immigration officials such as Stephen Miller and Tom Homan in key roles, India’s concerns had little impact.

Delhi has been reaching out to US senators and representatives, including Democrats, to highlight concerns over visa policies. Officials said India will not engage in active lobbying but will directly raise issues of concern, including racism against Indians and last month’s targeted attack on Indians at a temple.

A new challenge for India

The change in Washington will not be entirely comfortable for Delhi. A more assertive Democrat-led Congress is likely to ask tougher questions about India’s internal political situation, including electoral and governance matters.

When Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal recently raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and voter registration, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, reacted sharply. He called her remarks “unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs.”

Kwatra said India is a vibrant democracy with strong, independent constitutional institutions and a long record of free and fair elections. “Always open to constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to dispel her misconceptions,” he said.

With Democrats now in a stronger position, Kwatra and his team are expected to build relationships with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in the coming days. The two-year cycle for the next US presidential campaign has begun, making early outreach important.

“It is time for us to reach out to the Democratic Congressmen and women, who have been in minority, before the next election cycle,” an Indian diplomat told The Indian Express.