Trading platform Robinhood is laying off about 290 employees, or roughly 10% of its full-time workforce, as it looks to streamline operations and reduce management layers. The company announced the job cuts on Tuesday, saying this aims to make the organisation more efficient and help teams make decisions faster.

In a note to employees shared on social media platform X, CEO Vlad Tenev said the company is making the changes even though business performance remains strong. “Robinhood’s business has never been stronger,” Tenev said.

“We cannot default to operating as a heavily-layered organization. We must be a lean, hyper-focused team,” he added.

Robinhood had around 2,900 full-time employees as of December 31, according to a regulatory filing. The company also said it will close the small number of remaining open positions.

Restructuring costs to reach $28 million

The layoffs are expected to result in restructuring costs of about $28 million. This includes around $20 million in cash expenses related to severance and employee benefits, along with approximately $8 million in share-based compensation costs. The company said these charges will be recorded in the second quarter of 2026.

Layoffs come as firms review workforce structures

Robinhood’s layoff comes as companies across industries continue to review staffing levels and management structures. Many executives have argued that flatter organisations can operate more efficiently and allocate resources more effectively.

The company said it is taking the action “from a position of business strength,” pointing to record average daily trading volumes so far in June across equities, options and prediction markets.

Robinhood expands beyond trading

Robinhood has been working to reduce its dependence on trading activity, which can fluctuate with market conditions and investor sentiment. In recent years, the company has expanded into other financial services, including retirement accounts, wealth management products and credit cards.

The layoffs come after Robinhood reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit in April, as volatility in cryptocurrency markets weighed on trading activity. However, market conditions have improved since then, helping support stronger retail trading activity.

Robinhood’s platform assets reached $377 billion in May, up 9% from April and 48% from a year earlier. The company also reported 27.7 million funded customer accounts at the end of May.