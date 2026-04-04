Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), India’s largest food services company, has decided not to renew its franchise agreement with American coffee-and-donut chain Dunkin,’ This will bring an end to Dunkin’s 15-year journey in India, with a phased exit planned by December 31, 2026. The decision was taken at a board meeting held on March 30, where JFL confirmed it would allow the Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA), signed in February 2011, to expire at the end of its term.

Struggles in the Indian market

Regardless of being a globally recognised brand, Dunkin’ struggled to connect with Indian consumers. Unlike Domino’s Pizza, another brand operated by JFL that became hugely successful, Dunkin’s coffee-and-donut format failed to gain massive popularity.

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Over the years, the company attempted to adapt by introducing burgers, wraps and other savoury items. However, this shift diluted its core identity without delivering strong results. The numbers also show this struggle. Dunkin’ contributed just 0.61% to JFL’s total revenue in FY25 and reported a loss of around Rs 19.1 crore during the same period. Its store count also sharply declined from more than 70 outlets in 2016 to just 27 stores by December 2025.

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JFL is now focusing on faster-growing and more profitable segments. Its fried chicken brand Popeyes has been expanding steadily, Domino’s continues to dominate the company’s business, contributing over 95% of its annual revenue.

What the company said

Explaining the decision, the company said in its press release, “JFL will, in a ‘phased manner’, evaluate and undertake such actions as may be considered appropriate in respect of its existing Dunkin’ brand operations, including rationalisation and/or cessation of certain operations and/or sale, transfer or disposal of assets and/or assignment or transfer of franchise rights, in consultation with owners of the Dunkin’ brand.”

It also added that the board has decided on “non-renewal of the development rights granted in MUDFA, entered for development and operation of Dunkin’ brand in India, upon expiry of its current development term.”

What happens next

JFL has clarified that the exit will not significantly impact its overall business. For the remaining 27 outlets, the company is exploring multiple options, including shutting down underperforming stores over time, transferring franchise rights to a new partner, or converting some locations into other JFL brands such as Hong’s Kitchen. Unless a new franchise partner takes over operations before 2027, Dunkin’s presence in India will gradually disappear, marking the end of its attempt to crack one of the world’s most competitive food markets.