Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday put out a hiring call on X for Temple, a wearable technology venture he is backing, outlining a wide range of engineering and research roles and specifying body-fat criteria for applicants.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal said Temple is building “the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes”—a device that measures what “no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn’t exist yet.”

But it was the eligibility condition that drew our attention, “We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply. If you’re not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you’ll be on probation until you are,” the post said.

A hardware-heavy hiring push

The roles listed in the post suggest Temple is building a deeply integrated hardware–software stack, spanning electronics, embedded systems, neuroscience and machine learning.

Open positions include:

Analogue systems and electronics design engineers

Embedded systems engineers (low-level hardware bring-up, signal and image processing, embedded AI)

Design and validation engineers (sensors, actuators, battery, antenna, optics)

Sensor algorithms engineers (estimation theory, sensor fusion)

Deep learning engineers for physiological metrics

Computational neuroscientists

BCI (brain–computer interface) engineers for real-time EEG/EMG processing

Neural decoding researchers

Computer vision engineers (facial microexpression, subvocal muscle detection)

Neuroimaging ML engineers

Product managers comfortable working directly in Figma

Applicants have been asked to write to build@temple.com with their “core skill” in the subject line.

Building for ‘people who push their bodies to the edge’

The post frames Temple as a category-defining wearable aimed at elite performance athletes, those who “push their bodies to the edge.” It adds that the team wants to “wear what they build, and hate it until it’s perfect.”

While companies often emphasise cultural fit or passion for a product category, explicit body composition thresholds are rare in mainstream tech hiring, particularly outside of modelling or sports roles.

How people reacted

We weren’t alone; it didn’t take much time for the internet to jump on the body fat criterion. While some users said the “tech stack sounds genuinely impressive” and called it a “dream team to be a part of,” others questioned the hiring filters.

“Why 26% fat is allowed for women. Isn’t this partiality?” one user asked, while another wrote, “The body fat part has to be illegal.” A third joked, “What if I’m on a dirty bulk? 18% bf not allowed?”

Some responses were lighter, “Left gym to focus on career. Now gotta focus on physique again” , but others raised concerns about exclusion, with one user arguing that “some of the best embedded systems engineers I know would fail that metric.”

Goyal’s expanding interests beyond food delivery

Goyal, best known as the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has in recent years shown interest in ventures beyond food delivery, including logistics, quick commerce and hardware-adjacent experiments.

A few days ago, Goyal put out the teaser for Temple, claiming that it is ‘the most important wearable ever made’. It all started in November 2025 when Goyal shared his opinion on what he claims is the ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’. He further added that gravity enables the reduction in blood flow to the brain over a lifetime, which leads to premature ageing. To promote the company, he also attended interviews wearing the device, which took the internet on another frenzy ride.

Last month, when Goyal announced his resignation, he also mentioned how the transition would allow him to pursue projects that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile. No further details about Temple’s funding structure, product timeline or corporate entity were disclosed in the post.