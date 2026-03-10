Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E saw its revenue decline in FY25, even as the company sharply cut spending and narrowed its losses, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The brand’s parent entity, DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures, reported revenue from operations of Rs 14.7 crore in FY25, down from Rs 21.2 crore in FY24, the filings showed. The company, as a result, reduced costs significantly during the year, leading to a lower net loss.

Spending Rs 1.76 to earn Re 1

Even after the cost cuts, the company continued to spend more than it generated in revenue. Total expenses stood at Rs 25.9 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 47.1 crore in FY24, according to the financial statement.

A comparison of revenue and expenses shows that the company’s spending exceeded its income during the year. Dividing total expenses of FY25 by revenue (Rs 25.88 crore ÷ Rs 14.67 crore) gives a ratio of about 1.76, indicating that the company spent Rs 1.76 for every Re 1 it earned during the financial year.

That means the company spent Rs 1.76 to generate every Re 1 of revenue during the year, improving from Rs 2.22 spent per rupee earned in FY24. The company reported a net loss of Rs 12.3 crore in FY25, narrowing from Rs 23.5 crore in the previous fiscal, the filings showed.

Brand expands portfolio but revenue contracts

The decline in revenue came even as the brand continued to expand its product portfolio. Founded in 2021 by actor Deepika Padukone and entrepreneur Jigar K. Shah, 82°E positions itself as a modern Indian self-care brand combining traditional ingredients with scientific formulations.

The brand operates around a “Cleanse–Hydrate–Protect” philosophy and sells skincare and body care products such as cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens, face oils and under-eye creams. During FY25, the company expanded into men’s grooming with the launch of 82°E Man.

Sharp pullback in marketing spend

The company undertook significant spending cuts in FY25, particularly in marketing. Total expenditure declined by about 45% year-on-year because of lower advertising and operating costs. The company also reported lower spending on employee benefits and product costs, as per the ROC filing.

Employee benefit expenses fell to Rs 6.4 crore in FY25 from Rs 7.9 crore in FY24, while the cost of goods sold declined to Rs 4.6 crore from Rs 5.5 crore. The steepest cut came in marketing. Advertising and sales promotion expenses dropped to Rs 4.4 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 19.7 crore in FY24, indicating a significant pullback in brand-building campaigns. Padukone had also gotten Shah Rukh Khan to endorse the company.

Investor backing and pricing strategy

In December 2022, the company raised $7.5 million (about Rs 62 crore) in seed funding from investors including DSG Consumer Partners and KA Enterprises, Padukone’s family office. To widen its reach among more price-sensitive consumers, the brand also introduced smaller product formats starting at Rs 450, alongside its core premium skincare range.

The company began operations in FY23 and continues to operate in investment mode as it manoeuvres through the Indian market. While the sharp reduction in marketing and operating expenses helped narrow losses in FY25, the decline in revenue suggests the brand is still working to find the right balance between growth and spending as it expands its product portfolio and distribution.

Whether it will work in Padukone’s favour, we can just wait and watch.