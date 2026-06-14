The Centre’s decision to restrict diesel purchases through retail fuel stations has triggered concerns across hospitals, IT parks, data centres and industrial facilities that depend heavily on diesel generators for uninterrupted power supply.

According to the new restrictions that was announced on June 11, bar industrial, commercial and institutional consumers from purchasing diesel through regular petrol pumps, while capping sales at 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day. The move is aimed at conserving fuel supplies and preventing diversion of subsidised retail fuel meant for ordinary consumers.

However, industry stakeholders warn that the decision could significantly disrupt operations in sectors where diesel generators remain critical for both emergency backup and routine power management.

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Hospitals fear disruption to critical operations

Among the sectors most concerned are hospitals, where uninterrupted electricity is vital for life-saving medical procedures and critical care operations.

Large healthcare institutions typically maintain multiple diesel generator sets capable of powering entire facilities during grid failures. In many cases, hospitals proactively use generator backup during surgeries, intensive care operations and procedures where even minor voltage fluctuations can endanger patients.

A senior executive at a hospital chain said diesel generators remain central to operational planning.

“Many hospitals do not depend exclusively on grid electricity for critical functions. Diesel generators are an integral part of operational planning because uninterrupted power is non-negotiable,” news agency PTI reported an executive as saying.

The restrictions could force hospitals that rely on flexible fuel procurement from nearby retail pumps to quickly rethink supply arrangements.

IT parks and data centres worry over uptime commitments

The restrictions have also sparked concern among technology companies operating out of large IT campuses, data centres and telecom facilities.

These sectors depend extensively on diesel-powered backup systems to maintain continuous operations and meet strict uptime commitments, particularly in an economy increasingly driven by digital infrastructure.

Industry officials said many companies routinely purchase diesel from nearby petrol pumps to top up reserves and ensure uninterrupted operations during power disruptions.

An industry executive pointed out that in several states, electricity tariffs during peak demand hours are often higher than the cost of generating power using diesel.

“Peak hour power tariffs in some states are higher than the cost of generating electricity through diesel generators. Many IT companies rely on gensets during peak hours to manage costs and meet demand,” the executive said.

Industrial facilities may face rising operating costs

Industrial and commercial consumers are also expected to feel the impact of the new restrictions.

During periods of high electricity demand, grid power often becomes significantly more expensive, prompting factories and commercial establishments to shift a portion of their energy load to captive diesel generation systems.

Industry representatives say the restrictions could lead to increased operating costs while forcing businesses to overhaul long-established fuel procurement systems.

Facilities that already have dedicated bulk diesel supply contracts are expected to face limited disruption, but companies dependent on retail fuel purchases could encounter immediate logistical challenges.

Why the government imposed restrictions

The government said the move became necessary after authorities noticed an “abnormal increase” in diesel and petrol sales at retail fuel stations.

Officials found that industrial and institutional consumers had increasingly shifted purchases away from bulk supply channels and started buying fuel from petrol pumps, primarily due to a significant price difference.

Under the new order, such consumers will now be required to source fuel through dedicated consumer pumps and bulk supply arrangements, instead of regular retail outlets. The restrictions are expected to remain in force for up to 90 days.

Massive price gap triggered unusual buying pattern

The sudden shift in buying behaviour has largely been driven by a widening price gap between retail diesel and bulk diesel supplies.

In Delhi, diesel sold at retail fuel stations currently costs Rs 95.20 per litre, while bulk diesel supplied directly to industrial users is priced at Rs 134.50 per litre.

The gap emerged after state-owned oil companies adjusted retail fuel prices to shield ordinary consumers from global oil price volatility following the West Asia crisis in late February.

While retail prices were moderated, bulk users such as telecom companies, industries and large commercial establishments continued paying market-linked rates.

This encouraged bulk consumers to increasingly purchase diesel from petrol pumps instead of dedicated supply channels.

Commercial transport and private fuel retailers also impacted

Apart from industries and institutions, commercial users such as trucking companies and state transport buses have also reportedly begun sourcing diesel through retail fuel stations, contributing to abnormal demand spikes in several regions.

The pricing imbalance has also altered market share patterns between public and private fuel retailers.

Private fuel stations, which priced petrol and diesel closer to market rates, saw volumes shift toward public sector outlets operated by companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

In May, the three state-run oil marketing companies reported a 4.8% increase in petrol sales and a 6.4% surge in diesel sales.

Industry seeks exemptions for essential services

With this, industry representatives are seeking exemptions and operational clarifications from the government, particularly for essential services such as hospitals, telecom networks, data centres and critical infrastructure operators.

They argue that sectors responsible for healthcare, communications and digital infrastructure require guaranteed access to diesel supplies regardless of market conditions.

With the restrictions now in effect, companies dependent on flexible retail purchases may have to urgently redesign procurement systems to avoid disruptions in operations.