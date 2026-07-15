India’s expanding BFSI sector, GCCs, manufacturing facilities and critical infrastructure are pushing enterprises to rethink how physical access is managed. Access control is increasingly being viewed as part of a broader identity and security framework rather than a standalone facility-management function.

The shift comes as organisations manage larger and more diverse workforces across offices, campuses and operational sites. Recent data from Knight Frank India also points to continued growth in India’s GCC ecosystem, with BFSI companies emerging as a major driver of office leasing during the first half of 2026.

According to HID’s 2026 State of Security and Identity Report, 73% of security professionals identified identity management as a leading trend, while 75% of organisations had either deployed or were evaluating converged identity solutions. The report surveyed more than 1,500 security and IT professionals, end users and industry partners globally.

“India is at an interesting point because physical access control is increasingly becoming an identity infrastructure discussion rather than simply an access security discussion,” Prabhuraj Patil, Senior Director, Physical Access Control Solutions, ASEAN and India Subcontinent at HID said.

“For India, the opportunity is to build this thinking into new infrastructure rather than adding it after systems become fragmented,” he added.

HID’s research found that security improvement was the leading reason for adopting mobile credentials, cited by 50% of respondents, compared with 34% who pointed to convenience. However, mobile access is not necessarily replacing physical badges. About 84% of end users with mobile deployments continue to maintain physical credentials.

Patil said requirements vary across industries. BFSI and critical infrastructure typically demand stronger assurance and governance, while GCCs and commercial campuses focus on scalability and employee experience. Manufacturing sites, meanwhile, need to manage contractors, shift workers and restricted areas.

“What connects these requirements is identity,” he said.

Patil cautioned that greater use of biometrics will also require stronger privacy safeguards. HID’s report found that 45% of respondents considered biometrics strategic, while privacy and ethical concerns had risen significantly.

HID, which is participating in FSIE 2026, expects conversations at the event to move beyond individual products towards how enterprises should architect identity for the next decade, centred on phased modernisation, the convergence of physical security and cybersecurity teams, and a credential strategy that supports mobile, wallet-based and physical credentials under one governance framework.

“Ultimately, the shift is from controlling door access to governing trusted identities,” Patil said.