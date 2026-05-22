Corporate leadership teams have long relied on employee engagement surveys to judge organisational health before embarking on major transformation programmes. There is just one problem: those surveys were never designed for that purpose.

Every year, companies spend heavily on engagement exercises. Dashboards are colour-coded, town halls are organised, and management teams reassure themselves that “the culture is strong.” Yet many transformation programmes quietly lose momentum. Synergy targets are revised downward, integration timelines stretch, and EBITDA expansion remains trapped in presentations rather than reflected in earnings.

Morale Check-ins Fail

The flaw lies in what engagement surveys actually measure. They capture how employees feel about working in an organisation — satisfaction, morale and sentiment. They reveal very little about whether people are prepared to change how they work when the business itself is being reshaped.

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Transformation requires a fundamentally different diagnostic tool.

This is where People Alignment & Change Assessment (PACA) by ansoim , positions itself differently. Built specifically for corporate transformation, organisational culture improvement , post-merger integration and private equity-led value creation, PACA aims to identify what an organisation truly believes and how it is likely to behave under pressure, not merely what management presentations suggest.

The distinction can be significant. A conventional survey may conclude that employees feel “well informed” about company strategy. PACA, by contrast, seeks to identify which business functions remain behaviourally misaligned, which leadership layers are quietly resistant to change, and which cultural assumptions are likely to slow execution even before operational shifts begin.

The methodology is central to the pitch.

Disruption-Free Diagnostics

Unlike traditional employee-facing surveys, PACA claims to require no employee email IDs, no conventional workforce data collection and minimal operational disruption. The process is designed to produce what it describes as a single, unfiltered report, reducing the risk of political filtering or delayed interpretation that often weakens organisational diagnostics.

For leadership teams navigating sensitive integration windows or large-scale restructuring, the attraction is obvious: the ability to assess organisational readiness without triggering anxiety across the workforce or spending weeks analysing fragmented feedback.

PACA says it measures 380 behavioural patterns and 20 behavioural levers tied to execution capability and organisational alignment. The assessment is also backed by a money-back guarantee, an unusual commercial promise in the consulting and organisational diagnostics industry.

For boards and CEOs, the broader argument is increasingly difficult to ignore. Companies that execute transformations successfully often share a common approach: they treat organisational behaviour as a measurable business variable rather than a soft cultural assumption. Resistance is identified early, execution risks are mapped in advance, and behavioural misalignment is addressed before it derails value creation.

Employee engagement surveys were built for a different era. As transformation programmes become larger, faster and more capital-intensive, the tools used to measure organisational readiness may also need to evolve.