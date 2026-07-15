The role of the chief executive is changing as businesses face faster technological shifts, global competition, changing employee expectations and greater uncertainty. Experts noted that, for CEOs, the challenge is no longer limited to driving growth but also building organisations that can adapt and make decisions without depending on one individual.

Against this backdrop, executive coaching is increasingly being viewed as a leadership development tool rather than a perk reserved for senior executives.

Payal Nanjiani, Executive Coach and Author, believes CEOs need external perspectives precisely because they operate at the highest level of decision-making. “Reaching the top does not mean a leader has everything figured out. In fact, the higher you go, the more important it becomes to have someone who can challenge your thinking,” she said.

The need for such support is becoming more relevant as Indian businesses navigate rapid change. PwC’s 2026 India CEO Survey found that 66% of Indian CEOs are concerned about keeping pace with technology and AI, compared with 42% globally. Macroeconomic volatility and cyber risks also rank among their biggest near-term concerns.

Nanjiani said CEOs must also move away from being the organisation’s primary problem-solver. “When a CEO continues solving every major problem personally, the organisation can gradually become dependent on them,” she said.

Instead, CEOs should encourage senior executives to take ownership by asking questions such as, “What do you recommend?” and “What decision are you prepared to make?”

She also cautioned that qualities that help executives succeed can become limitations at the top. Decisiveness can turn into impatience, hands-on leadership into micromanagement, and strong opinions into poor listening.

The impact of coaching, she said, should extend beyond the individual CEO. “The real measure of executive coaching, she said, is not what it changes in the CEO alone, but what it changes in the organisation.”

As AI and workforce changes reshape businesses, leadership is also becoming more focused on reskilling, trust and organisational adaptability. PwC has noted that sustained change is increasing pressure on businesses to align strategy, skills and workforce confidence.